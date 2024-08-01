A few hours before the nationwide protests, the organizers of the demonstration have made their demands known to Bola Tinubu's government

Legit.ng reported that various groups, including the Take It Back movement, called for a nationwide protest against hunger and bad governance in the country.

Although the protest will be held nationwide from August 1 to 10 but the groups are demanding a restoration of the fuel subsidy, an increment of the national minimum wage to N300,000, among others

As momentum continues to gather ahead of the planned nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest, some organisers have insisted that they remained undaunted and would hit the streets on August 1.

The aggrieved Nigerians have been mobilising and organising on social media platforms especially X (formerly Twitter).

Different groups are organising the protests, including the Take It Back Movement, led by former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore.

Other groups include Concerned Nigerians, Nigerians Against Hunger, Initiative for Change, Take it Back Movement, Revolution Now, Human Rights Co-Advocacy Group, Nigerians Against Corruption Initiative, Citizens for Change Advocacy Initiative, Timely Intervention, Active Citizens Group, Students for Change, We Coalition, Total Intervention, Refurbished Nigeria, Tomorrow Today, Our Future in Our Own Hands Initiative, Youths Against Tyranny, and Call a Spade a Spade Movement, among others.

Hardship: Protesters lists demands

As the nationwide #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest looms, the demands from various organisers reflect a broad spectrum of issues, underscoring the diversity and complexity of the movement.

While no single group claims to encapsulate the complete list of protest demands, a central theme is clear: economic hardship and calls for comprehensive reforms.

1. End to end to anti-people policies

In one of the fliers posted on social media, the protesters demand an end to anti-people policies, overtaxing, and electoral fraud, which they say have caused widespread suffering and frustration.

2. Reversal of fuel price

Specifically, they are calling for the reversal of the fuel price hike to below N300 per litre, the restoration of affordable electricity tariffs, and the reduction of import duties to their previous rates.

3. They also demand the reversal of the hike in tertiary education fees by many institutions.

4. The protesters are also demanding transparency and accountability in governance, including the public disclosure and reduction of public officials’ salaries and allowances and an emergency fund to support SMEs.

5. They also call for electoral reforms, including the autonomy of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), electronic transmission of live electoral results, and the reopening of national borders.

6. Additionally, they demand reforms in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a state of emergency on inflation, and a reform of the judiciary to ensure swift and fair justice.

7. Other demands are public school mandates by ensuring that children of all public office holders attend public schools in the country. In support of local products, the government must patronize made-in-Nigeria goods.

8. “Transition to a unicameral legislature; Judicial and Constitutional Reforms: Implement thorough judicial and constitutional reforms: Scraping of the 1999 Constitution and replace it with a people-made constitution through a Sovereign National Conference, followed by a National Referendum.

9. They are also seeking the abolishment of the Senate, saying the House of Representatives be retained to make laws on a part-time basis. “As far as they are concerned the government has no option but to reinstate a corruption-free subsidy regime to reduce hunger, starvation, and poverty.

10. “Probe past and present Nigerian leaders who have looted the treasury, recover their loot, and reinvest it.

11. “Restructure Nigeria to accommodate its diversity, resource control, decentralization, and regional development. Reform security agencies to stop human rights violations and enhance citizens’ physical security.

12. “Establish a Special Energy Fund for power sector development. Reconstitute INEC to remove corrupt and partisan officials. Invest in public works and industrialisation to employ Nigerian youths.

13. “Shake up the judiciary to remove corrupt judges and officers, ensuring real justice for citizens. Introduce diaspora voting to allow Nigerians abroad to vote.”

