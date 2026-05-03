Four people have been killed in an ambush attack by suspected armed herdsmen in Benue State

The local government chairman highlighted increased ambush tactics due to security presence in the area

The state Police spokesperson has not yet confirmed the deadly incident of Sunday, May 3, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Agatu LGA, Benue State - Suspected armed herdsmen killed four people during a deadly attack in Aila Odugheho in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The tragic incident occurred while the victims were reportedly walking along the Aila Odugheho road to a nearby village on Sunday morning, May 3, 2026.

As reported by The Punch resident identified as Danny Uloko said the suspected herdsmen ambushed the victims on their way to the community.

Uloko identified the victims as Ochefije Elijah Ojema, Igojuju Husaini, Odiya Ochowehi, and Ochoyoda Adejo.

While speaking with journalists in a telephone interview, he said:

“The victims were walking along Aila Odugheho road to a nearby community when the Fulani herders ambushed them and killed them.”

The Chairman of Agatu Local Government Area, Melvin Ejeh, said the armed herdsmen have resorted to ambush tactics due to the presence of security operatives in the area.

“It is true the incident happened today (Sunday morning). Four of our people were killed."

Ejeh said the Divisional Police Officer, local vigilantes, and other security agencies were already carrying out clearance operations in the area.

“Because of the robust security strategies we have put in place in the communities, it is now difficult to attack and overrun any community in Agatu Local Government Area.

“Hence, they have resorted to ambush, which is more complex to confront. However, clearance operations are currently ongoing to rid the community forest of bandits.”

The state police spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, said efforts to reach the Agatu Divisional Police Officer had been unsuccessful.

The Police Police Public Relations Officer said she had yet to receive a report about the deadly attack.

“I am yet to get the report because I have not been able to reach the DPO in Agatu.”

Herdsmen kill 9 in fresh Benue attack

Recall that no fewer than nine people were killed in a coordinated attack by armed herdsmen in Agena community, Benue State.

The community markets and homes were destroyed; several residents are missing following the pre-dawn assault.

Governor Hycinth Alia condemned the deadly attack and warned against ongoing patterns of violence in the north-central state.

Read more stories on herdsmen attacks:

Herdsmen kill 13, burn market, kidnap women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, killed 13 people in Benue State's Mbaikyor market attack.

Several market women were kidnapped, and the market was set ablaze during the violent invasion.

The local government and security have mobilised to restore calm following the devastating attack.

Source: Legit.ng