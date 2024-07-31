BREAKING: Police Occupy Lekki Ikoyi Link Bridge as Nigerians Set For Hardship Protest, Video Trends
Lekki, Lagos state - Heavily armed police personnel, on Wednesday, July 31, took over the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge area in Lagos.
Security agents in police patrol vehicles were seen keeping watch on the potential protest ground in an apparent show of force.
Legit.ng reports that the axis was the hotbed of the 2020 EndSARS protest, a demonstration most state actors in Nigeria have a negative review of.
'End Bad Governance' protests by disgruntled Nigerians are planned to take place in Lagos, Abuja, Niger, Ibadan, Ogun, Kano, Adamawa, and Ondo, among others.
It is understood that the show of force on the eve of the demonstrations was to create awareness among Lagosians on the readiness of security personnel toward the planned protest.
Recall that on Monday, July 29, Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police (IGP), stated that the security agencies were not averse to people venting their anger by way of peaceful protest, adding that they had the right to protest without infringing on the rights of others.
The police boss equally directed police top brass in each state to protect intending participants of the planned hardship protest slated for Thursday, August 1, to Saturday, August 10, 2024.
Watch the video of the police in action below courtesy of Brila:
Court restricts protests in Lagos
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Lagos high court restricted Nigerians planning to take part in the August 1 nationwide protest to the Peace Park in Ketu area of Lagos state and the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota.
The court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Ogundare pronounced the restraint following a preemptive exparte application filed by the state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN).
Source: Legit.ng
