Concerns have continued to rise over the planned hardship protest that will be held in the 36 states of the federation on August 1

The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerians and the organisers of the demonstration to shelve the planned protest, citing potential hijack by some criminal elements

In a new development, the Lagos state police command averted a potential danger on Wednesday evening as it reported that their anti-bomb squad neutralised an explosive device (IED) discovered

Amid concerns over the planned nationwide protest, the Lagos State Police Command anti-bomb squad on Wednesday, July 31, disclosed that it deactivated an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Ikeja area of the state.

Lagos state police spokesperson confirmed a potential disaster was averted in Lagos. Photo credit: Benjamin Hundeyin

Protest: Lagos police detonate explosive device

The state police public relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to The Punch on Wednesday evening.

Hundeyin said the device, which was wrapped in a bag, was dropped by the roadside from an unregistered vehicle along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way.

Legit.ng reports that various groups in the country are planning to stage a nationwide protest from August 1 to August 10 against President Bola Tinubu’s government over economic following an alleged rise in the cost of goods and services, poverty and hunger in the country.

But President Bola Ahmed Tinubu urged Nigerians and promoters of the nationwide protests to shelve their plans in the interest of the nation.

Heavily armed police personnel, on Wednesday, July 31, took over the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge area in Lagos.

Security agents in police patrol vehicles were seen keeping watch on the potential protest ground in an apparent show of force.

