BREAKING: Foiled Bomb Attack Reported in Lagos on Eve of Nationwide Protest, Police Take Action
- Concerns have continued to rise over the planned hardship protest that will be held in the 36 states of the federation on August 1
- The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerians and the organisers of the demonstration to shelve the planned protest, citing potential hijack by some criminal elements
- In a new development, the Lagos state police command averted a potential danger on Wednesday evening as it reported that their anti-bomb squad neutralised an explosive device (IED) discovered
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Amid concerns over the planned nationwide protest, the Lagos State Police Command anti-bomb squad on Wednesday, July 31, disclosed that it deactivated an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Ikeja area of the state.
Protest: Lagos police detonate explosive device
The state police public relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to The Punch on Wednesday evening.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Hundeyin said the device, which was wrapped in a bag, was dropped by the roadside from an unregistered vehicle along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way.
Legit.ng reports that various groups in the country are planning to stage a nationwide protest from August 1 to August 10 against President Bola Tinubu’s government over economic following an alleged rise in the cost of goods and services, poverty and hunger in the country.
But President Bola Ahmed Tinubu urged Nigerians and promoters of the nationwide protests to shelve their plans in the interest of the nation.
Read more on planned nationwide protest
- Thugs threaten Lagos residents against joining planned hunger protest
- IGP gives intending protesters condition to allow nationwide protest against hardship
- Anxiety as police deploy 4,200 officers, bomb squad ahead of planned protest in Abuja
Heavily armed police personnel, on Wednesday, July 31, took over the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge area in Lagos.
Security agents in police patrol vehicles were seen keeping watch on the potential protest ground in an apparent show of force.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.