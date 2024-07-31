Some disgruntled Nigerians are set to take to the streets for a 10-day protest starting Thursday, August 1

However, a circular on Wednesday evening, July 31, announced an alleged change in plan, 'shifting the protest' to October 1, 2024, Nigeria's Independence Day

A prominent activist who is one of those at the forefront of the looming national protest, Omoyele Sowore, reacted to the supposed 'news'

Ikeja, Lagos state - Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has said claims of the postponement of the planned 'End Bad Governance' protest, are "fake".

Legit.ng observed on Wednesday night, July 31, that a statement purportedly signed by Damilare Adenola, the director of mobilisation of Take It Back Movement, a non-governmental organisation, circulated on the popular mobile application, WhatsApp.

Activists like Sowore want Nigerian authorities to respect the constitutional rights of citizens and opposition to protest peacefully. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon

The circular said that "due to prevailing security threat conditions", the organisers "made the difficult decision" to postpone the protest against hardship to October 1.

But reacting via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sowore — believed to be one of the organisers of the protest — quashed the statement and said it was "issued by the Bola Tinubu regime officials and despicable security agencies in Abuja in a desperate attempt to demoralise Nigerians".

Sowore — an activist and media entrepreneur — asserted that the "historic" #EndBadGovernace protest will start unfailingly tomorrow, Thursday, August 1.

In the same vein, the Take It Back Movement quelled the rumour.

It wrote on X:

"Disregard! They have started with their propaganda and false narratives."

'EndBadGovernance' protest already 25 percent successful'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent Lagos-based human rights activist and lawyer, Barr. Tony Dania said about 25 percent of the target of the #EndBadGovernance protest had already been achieved even before staging the demonstration.

Dania, who is the principal of Dania and Associate, noted that the protests erupted because the government was not proactive in addressing the issues that led to the planned demonstrations.

