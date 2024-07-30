The FG has declared correctional centres across the country as “red zones” ahead of the planned nationwide protests

This is coming less than 72 hours into the proposed demonstration against economic hardship and alleged bad governance

The Nigerian correctional service stressed that custodial and non-custodial centres are critical national assets

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the planned nationwide protests against economic hardship slated to commence from Thursday, August 1, the federal government of Nigeria has declared all its 256 custodial centres across the country as “red zones”.

The FG said the correctional centres' sanctity must not be violated under any guise.

FG has declared all correctional centres as red zones ahead of planned August protest.

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, Haliru Nababa, controller general of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), gave the warning in a statement issued Tuesday, July 30, in Abuja.

The Cable also noted Nababa's warning.

He said attacking the correctional centres may lead to the breakdown of law and order and may worsen insecurity in the country.

The NCoS' statement partly reads:

“In view of the purported national protest scheduled to be held on August 1, the service wishes to inform the public that the Custodial Centres have been designated as red zones.

“Furthermore, the service wishes to enjoin the public that custodial and non-custodial centres are critical national assets which are germane to public safety as well as national security.”

We don’t need protest now - AA chairman

Meanwhile, the chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Lagos state chapter, Nureni Ayinla-Oniru, cautioned Nigerian youth against embarking on any protest, insisting that the action may not be right for the country now.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Ayinla-Oniru said what Nigeria needs is prayer.

He said:

"I am of the opinion that we don't need protest because already, hunger is in the land. Many people earn from daily income, so if you are staging a 10-day protest, that will have a negative impact on the people.

"Besides, lengthy protest is what usually cause hoodlums to hijack the action. Anything 10-day protest, that is abnormal. When we do a two-day protest, it doesn't mean the government will not hear us."

