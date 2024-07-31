Nigerians especially the youths have been urged to ignore the planned nationwide hardship protest in the interest of the nation

President Tinubu noted that the people have the right to be angry but warned that the planned demonstration that will be held on August 1, might be hijacked by bandits and other criminals

George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation appealed to the organizers of the protest to reconsider and noted that Tinubu would see to their demands

State House, Abuja - On Wednesday, July 31, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appealed to Nigerians to shun the planned nationwide protest.

SGF Akume insists Tinubu is not against protest but the fear that it might be hijacked. Photo credit: George Akume, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Nigerians told to shun protest for the good of all

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, made the plea at a briefing in Abuja, on Wednesday, alongside four key ministers and the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to Akume, better days are ahead and Nigerians will soon breathe a sigh of relief.

As reported by The Nation, the SGF noted that President Tinubu recognises the right to peaceful protest but circumspection should be the watchword.

Speaking further, he added that the federal government was weary of protests being hijacked by bandits, insurgents, and other criminals.

Akume, however, urged the citizens to go about their legitimate businesses and avoid actions capable of disturbing the peace of the country.

The SGF begged Nigerians to pursue the path of peace, dialogue and collaboration, The Cable reported.

He said:

“Ladies and gentlemen, it is in the light of these aforementioned situation and accomplishments that we wish to inform you that Nigeria is a work in progress and in due course, we shall breathe a sigh of relief.

“The ongoing economic hardships would abate very soon and we shall all enjoy endless prosperity.

“We therefore appeal to Nigerians of whatever persuasion, belief, demography, gender and status to shun calls for protest against hunger by prioritising peace and progress.”

He added:

”For the avoidance of doubts, the government of President Tinubu recognises the right to peaceful protest but circumspection and vigilance should be our watchwords.”

Protest: FG declares prisons 'red zones'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the planned nationwide protests against economic hardship, the federal government declared all its 256 custodial centres across the country as “red zones”.

The FG said the correctional centres' sanctity must not be violated under any guise.

Haliru Nababa, controller general of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), gave the warning in a statement issued Tuesday, July 30, in Abuja.

