President Bola Tinubu received a major backing, three days to the planned hardship protest against his government

The state chairmen of the ruling APC have announced plans to hold rallies in their respective states, local government and wards to rally support for Tinubu, for ten days

The secretary and chairman of the Forum, APC Cross River state, Alphonsus Ogar Eba, confirmed this development to the press and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

States Chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have concluded moves to mobilize members of the party across the Wards, local councils, and states to organize nationwide solidarity rallies for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the next two weeks starting from July 29 to August 11.

Ganduje's led APC state chairmen rally support for Tinubu ahead of the planned protest. Photo credit: Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

APC plans counter rally against August 1 protest

They arrived at this juncture as promoters of the #EndBadGovernance protests had earlier announced plans to commence a nationwide protest from August 1 to August 10, with a caveat that if things did not change for the better, they would continue with the protests against the Tinubu's led government.

However, the Forum of APC states chairmen urged those planning to protest against the president to shelve the idea as security reports have uncovered plans by some partisans to hijack the protests in a bid to topple the administration.

APC chairmen: "Protest, wrong timing"

Declaring that protests are legitimate in a democracy, the forum said government would however not allow some persons who lost in the last general election to hijack the process to further their sinister objectives, Vanguard reported.

Speaking on behalf of the Forum, its secretary and chairman, APC Cross River state, Alphonsus Ogar Eba said, the protest will only worsen the current challenging socioeconomic situation of the country.

He added that the forum has become fully aware through public utterances of some persons that the protest is more political than the economic concerns earlier expressed, SaharaReporters confirmed.

"As the ruling party, we are prepared to meet every contestant in 2027 but we will not fold our arms and allow undemocratic forces to topple the Government we worked so hard to elect into office. That will be a disservice to the good people of Nigeria who freely gave us this mandate," The Forum noted.

Hunger protest: What NSA Ribadu told governors

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that the 36 state governors reinstated their commitments towards enhancing the security of lives and property ahead of the planned nationwide protest.

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, told the governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) about the planned hunger and hardship protest.

Ribadu promised to support the 36 state governors in improving security architecture at the subnational.

Source: Legit.ng