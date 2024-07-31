Nationwide Protest: Senate Holds Emergency Session, Begs Nigerians, “Tinubu Needs Time”
- Nigerians have been urged to shelve their plans for the August 1 planned nationwide protest as concerns rise that the demonstration might be hijacked by some elements
- Godswill Akpabio-led Senate made this appeal on Wednesday and urged the promoters of the protest and the youths to consider President Tinubu's plea and suspend the demonstration
- The hunger protest will be held from August 1 to August 10 in response to the rising inflation, and hunger, among other issues occasioned by President Tinubu's economic reforms
The Senate has appealed to the promoters of the nationwide protests to halt their plans in the interest of the nation.
Senate holds emergency plenary over protest
Senate President Godswill Akpabio made this plea and after a closed-door emergency session of Senators in Abuja, on Wednesday, July 31.
Legit.ng reports that various groups in the country are planning to stage a nationwide protest from August 1 to August 10, following the rising cost of goods and services, poverty and hunger in the country.
Protest: Why Nigerians should reconsider
On Wednesday, Akpabio remarked that although President Bola Tinubu's administration is only one year old, it has already initiated policies that will benefit Nigerians in the near future. He urged citizens to be patient, according to a report by Daily Trust.
He said initiatives such as the signing of the national minimum wage bill into law, establishment of the North West and South East Development Commissions, granting of local government autonomy among others would reduce hunger and poverty in the country, Vanguard reported.
“The Senate urges protesters to give the government more time,” Akpabio said.
Tinubu begs youths to shelve protest
In a related story, Tinubu asked youths who planned to embark on nationwide protests against hunger and hardship to reconsider the idea.
The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this after a meeting with the president on Tuesday, July 23.
Idris cited President Tinubu as saying that measures are already ongoing to address the challenges and all their concerns.
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor)