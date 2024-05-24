Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kano, Kano state - Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II has been turbaned as the Emir of Kano, northwest Nigeria, for a second time.

As reported by The Cable, the coronation of the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor as the 16th Emir took place on Friday, May 24, at the Kano state government house.

Vanguard newspaper also noted the development.

At the ceremony, Governor Yusuf called on the reinstated Emir to use his leadership to unite the emirate and the state as a whole.

It would be recalled that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Thursday, May 23, reinstated Sanusi as Emir of Kano, four years after he was deposed. This was after the governor signed the bill repealing the state emirate council law 2019 that gave the state five domains - Kano, Gaya, Karaye, Bichi and Rano.

The state house of assembly on Thursday, May 23, passed the bill for the dissolution of the four additional emirates created by the immediate past administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the removal of all five emirs.

New Kano emir: Nigerians react

Following the turbaning of Sanusi on Friday, May 24, some Nigerians took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate him.

@Kyusufadam wrote:

"The return of the king.

"Allah is truly the Almighty in the affairs of men! To one of my most respected and beloved Emir in Nigeria, HRM Sheikh Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. Congratulations, sir!"

@DeWeyhamist said:

"Kings are pawns in the chessboard of politicians. They come and go as politicians wish.

"Congratulations to HRH. Sanusi Lamido on his reinstallation. May his reign last longer this time without political interference."

Ebuka Nwafor commented:

"Congratulations to Sanusi.

"He's the right man for the throne. He'll have the authority and the seal to speak to the powers that be.

"That is an added advantage, benefit, and intention. Long may he live."

