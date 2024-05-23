The Kano state house of assembly has repealed the law used by Abdullahi Ganduje to dethrone Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir

During plenary on Thursday, May 23, the legislators passed the amended sections of the Emirate Council Law 2019

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kano, Kano state - The Kano state house of assembly has passed the Kano emirates council law (repeal bill) 2024 after scaling the third reading.

According to Daily Trust, the house took the decision during a special sitting on Thursday, May 23.

The Kano assembly has finalised a bill that has significantly altered the structure of the Kano emirate council.

Source: Twitter

The law has abrogated the creation of five new emirates in the state.

All offices established under the repealed law have been set aside by the new bill.

Furthermore, all district heads elevated or appointed under the repealed law are to revert to their previous positions.

