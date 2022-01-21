Natalie Halcro’s biography: age, nationality, partner, child

Natalie Halcro is a fashion aficionado, blogger, model and reality television star. Fans first noticed her years ago when she appeared in several episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She is also known for running successful fashion-related businesses.

The model posing for a picture in a lovely pink outfit. Photo: @nataliehalcro

Source: Instagram

Natalie Halcro, commonly known as Nattie, is a fashionable woman. She is known for carefully selecting and matching outfits for a classy look. She is also a new mom. Read on to learn more about her age, nationality, partner, child, and career.

Profile summary

Name: Natalie Halcro

Natalie Halcro Nickname: Nattie

Nattie Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 2nd February 1988

2nd February 1988 Age: 33 years (as of January 2022)

33 years (as of January 2022) Place of birth: Langley, British Columbia, Canada

Langley, British Columbia, Canada Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality: Canadian-American

Canadian-American Ethnicity: White

White Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 137

137 Weight in kilogrammes: 62

62 Body measurements in inches: 34-25-37

34-25-37 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Blue

Blue Marital status: Single

Single Children: 1

1 Father: Jim Halcro

Jim Halcro Brother: 1

1 Sister: 1

1 Profession: Model, reality television show personality, and fashion blogger

Model, reality television show personality, and fashion blogger Instagram: @nataliehalcro

Natalie Halcro's biography

Where is Natalie Halcro from? The model is originally from Canada. She was born in Langley, British Columbia, Canada. Later, she relocated to the US and resides in Los Angeles, California.

Who is the father of Natalie Halcro? Nattie's father is Jim Halcro, and he is a firefighter. She is yet to reveal the name of her mother, but she has two siblings. Her sister's name is Stephanie, while her brother's name is Joel.

Natalie Halcro is an open-minded person who enjoys learning about different cultures. She is known for working closely with Olivia Pierson. Are Olivia and Natalie sisters? The business partners are cousins, not sisters.

The model walking in a beautiful floral maxi dress with a high slit. Photo: @nataliehalcro

Source: Instagram

How old is Natalie Halcro?

Natalie Halcro's age is 33 years as of 2022. The TV star was born on 2nd February 1988, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Natalie Halcro's nationality

The model and television reality star has dual nationality, Canadian and American.

Career

Nattie started her modelling career when she was 12. When she was 16, she signed a contract with NEXT, making her a professional model.

She has walked runways in fashion shows held in France, Milan, London, and Cape Town in her career. She has also worked with numerous reputable brands, including Nike, Kohls, Macy's, Bebe Sport, La Senza, and Salon Grafix.

The model has also appeared in commercials for Marshalls, Mazda, Old Navy, and Nissan. Her love for fashion and modelling made her team up with her cousin Olivia to form the fashion blog known as Jerome.

The cousins and business partners also collaborated with Perverse to launch a sunglasses line known as Nat and Liv.

Although Nattie started her career years ago, she became a household name after appearing on E! Network's reality show WAGS LA. The show ran from 2015 to 2017, and it focused on the lifestyles of the spouses and girlfriends of famous sportspersons.

In 2015, the cousins started a YouTube channel with their content being about fashion and beauty. The channel has over 267k subscribers.

In 2019, she and her cousin were the key stars in the reality television show Relatively Nat & Liv. The show focused on the cousins' lives and their journey towards curating a fashion line.

Their branded clothes are available on their eponymous website. They include denim, dresses, tops, bodysuits, and bottoms. They also run a swimwear brand called JUNE JOY SWIM.

In addition, the model is also a social media influencer. She has over 4.3 million followers, and she often does brand endorsements on the platform. Some of the brands she has endorsed are Pretty Little Thing, JLUXLABEL, and JAXXON.

The model in an all-white outfit. Photo: @nataliehalcro

Source: Instagram

Who is Natalie Halcro's husband?

Who is Natalie Halcro dating? The model is single. It is challenging to ascertain who her boyfriend is because she prefers to keep her private life away from the public.

However, it was publicly known that Shaun Phillips, a former American football linebacker, was Natalie Halcro's boyfriend. Natalie Halcro and Shaun Phillips started dating around 2013 and had an on and off relationship.

Who is Natalie Halcro's child?

The model is a mother of one child named Dove Alayah. She delivered her daughter on 4th February 2020.

Who is Natalie Halcro's baby daddy? Aygemang Clay is presumed to be Dove's father. Natalie Halcro and Aygemang Clay have had an on and off relationship for a while.

Cosmetic procedures

A close look at Natalie Halcro's before and after pictures reveals that she looks notably different. She has admitted that she has had non-surgical jawline contouring using fillers instead of going under the knife.

Recently, she also underwent a non-surgical CoolSculpting procedure in Beverly Hills. The procedure cools, crystalises, and kills fat cells in the body.

Height and weight

The model is 5' 8" or 173 centimetres tall, and her weight is about 137 pounds or 62 kilogrammes. She has black hair and blue eyes.

Natalie Halcro is a popular model and television reality star best known for starring on WAGS LA. The mother of one daughter also runs a blog called Jerome with her cousin.

