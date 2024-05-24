Members of the Concerned Patriots of Nigeria have said since being sworn into office in May 2023, Governor Abba Yusuf "has a string of loutish acts that run like a hardened criminal’s rap sheet"

The group described the sacking of five Kano emirs by Governor Yusuf as illegal and undemocratic

The disgruntled persons who protested at both the national assembly and presidential villa in Abuja sent a message to President Bola Tinubu

Kano, Kano state - A group of concerned citizens and stakeholders across Nigeria gathered on Friday, May 24, at the presidential villa and the national assembly Abuja, calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing crisis affecting the Kano emirate.

The demonstrators, who marched peacefully, carried signs and banners expressing their concerns about the escalating situation in Kano. They urged President Tinubu to use his good offices to resolve the crisis and ensure the restoration of peace and stability in the state.

Protesters seek President Tinubu’s intervention in the Kano emirate tussle.

Recall that Governor Abba Yusuf dissolved the five emirates council and reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano. This came after the governor signed the Kano state emirate council (Repeal) Bill 2024 into law.

Under the auspices of the Concerned Patriots of Nigeria, the group said Governor Yusuf has taken his abuse of office to another level by dissolving the traditional council.

Abdullahi Muhammed Saleh, the coordinator of the group, said:

“A lot had been going wrong in the state but the Concerned Patriots of Nigeria had thought it best to allow Kano state to sort out its thorny issues. However, Thursday’s brash actions of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state, who sacked five emirs to reappoint Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as the 14th Emir of Kano has awoken us to the urgency of raising the alarm about the destructive excesses of the state governor."

He continued:

“Since being sworn into office, Governor Abba Yusuf has a string of loutish acts that run like a hardened criminal’s rap sheet. All in the name of rubbishing his predecessor, he started with a demolition spree that has served to impoverish the people whose lives he took an oath to improve. Thus he proved himself to be anti-people.

“The governor then attempted to destroy the structures of political parties in the state. The impish fanaticism with which he pursued this illicit mission saw him intruding into the structure of other political parties, including hiring some charlatans who purportedly suspended the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, who is interestingly his predecessor. Thus he proved himself to be anti-democratic."

Saleh added:

“This latest stunt of sacking five emirs to install his acolyte was achieved by manipulating the Kano state house of assembly, which he had successfully turned into a rubber stamp for endorsing his illegal acts. He has eroded the autonomy guaranteed by the separation of powers as enshrined in the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“It is inconceivable that any right-thinking person will descend low to the point of manipulating the traditional institution for political gimmicks. The humiliation meted out to the five emirs was most unbecoming and we have cause to believe that Abba Yusuf has set the stage for using the traditional institution as ancient and as esteemed as that of Kano for a political seesaw will continue since his successor will revert to the five emirates. The Kano governor has thus proven himself to be the anti-traditional institution leader.”

The Concerned Patriots of Nigeria, therefore, condemned the actions of the Kano state governor in the strongest terms possible given its anti-reason disposition.

The statement said:

“The governor’s choice of actions flies in the face of reason and has no place in a sane and civilised society.

"We urge Governor Yusuf to retrace his steps and stop further undermining the peace of Kano state and by implication the peace in Nigeria.

“We also condemn the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) – dominated Kano state house of assembly that they have cemented their place as a conclave of shame to have reverted into a mere rubber stamp for the megalomanic tantrums of the state governor.

“They, alongside Governor Yusuf, have taken their desperation to an extent that could set the ancient city on fire and cause breaches in the land. We are here today to appeal to President Tinubu to intervene in the Kano emirate crisis.

“The situation would deteriorate by the day, and we need the President's urgent attention to prevent further breakdown of law and order. We believe that President Tinubu's intervention is crucial at this critical moment. We are counting on his leadership to find a lasting solution to the crisis and ensure peace returns to Kano state."

Emir Sanusi arrives Kano govt house

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the reinstated Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, arrived at the Kano government house to officially receive his appointment letter.

Subsequently, Sanusi will resume work as the sole first-class Emir of Kano.

The new Emir arrived at Kano late Thursday, May 24, and a lowkey homecoming reception was organised for him based on security advice.

