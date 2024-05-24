The reinstated Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, on Friday morning, May 24, arrived at the Kano government house to officially receive his appointment letter

Legit.ng gathered that Sanusi arrived in Kano late Thursday, May 23, without much ceremony

The stage is getting set for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to present a letter of appointment to Sanusi at the Kano state government house

Kano, Kano state - The reinstated Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has arrived at the Kano Government House to officially receive his appointment letter.

Subsequently, Sanusi will resume work as the sole first-class Emir of Kano.

Muhammadu Sanusi II arrives Kano government house. Photo credit: @AdekemiOlaleye1

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust in a report on Friday morning, May 24, the new Emir arrived at Kano late Thursday, May 24, and a lowkey homecoming reception was organised for him based on security advice.

The Punch also noted Sanusi's arrival at the Kano government house.

Kano: Presentation of letter to Emir Sanusi

The presentation of the appointment letter will be graced by top state government functionaries and traditional rulers in Kano state, Leadership newspaper reported.

According to Sanusi Bature, the spokesperson of Governor Yusuf, the event will be brief.

District heads and other prominent traditional title holders are expected to publicly declare their allegiance to Emir Sanusi II.

Legit.ng reports that Friday’s occasion will be taking place against the interim injunction of the federal high court, Kano, which granted an ex parte order restraining the government from reinstating Emir Sanusi.

Emir Bayero out of Kano

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, who succeeded Sanusi in Kano, is said to be currently out of town.

Ado Bayero paid a courtesy call to Oba Sikiru Adetona, Awujale of Ijebuland, Ogun state, on Thursday, May 23.

Bayero alongside his retinue of aides and chiefs visited the Awujale in Ijebu-Ode to felicitate with the first-class traditional ruler on his 90th birthday celebration and 64th year on the throne.

