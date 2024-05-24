Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, is on his way back to the throne in the ancient city of Kano led by Governor Abba Yusuf

Sanusi, who fell out with ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, was dethroned in 2020

However, this article detailed the timeline of events that led to his dethronement, exile, court battles and now his reinstatement in 2024

On March 10, 2020, the former governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, deposed Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano.

Four years after he was deposed as the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi II, has been reappointed as the 16th Emir of Kano. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Victor Babzy

Sanusi II, Ganduje's fallout

This happened after several attempts to reconcile the duo failed.

As reported by Daily Trust, in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) Hausa, Abdulsalami Abubakar, former military Head of State, had said the efforts to reconcile Ganduje and Sanusi were wasted.

In 2019, Abubakar was appointed as chairman of the reconciliation committee set up to intervene in the crisis.

He said: “Well, I can say so in view of the latest development. In my view, all the committee’s efforts are wasted.”

Abubakar added that after the committee submitted its report to the President Muhammadu Buhari, he “expressed willingness” to intervene.

He noted that he could not say categorically if Buhari intervened, but that if the president did, “I’ll be surprised that we got to this point”.

Well, how Sanusi's woes began in Kano is contained in this piece. The piece chronicled the events that led to dethronement of the first-class king and how he found his way back to the throne in 2024.

1. April 5, 2017 - Kaduna Economic Summit

On Kano state government trip to China -

“We have governors, they go to China. Spend one month on a tour of China and what do they come back with? Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for debts.‎

China will lend you 1.8 billion dollars to build light rail, the rail will come from China, the trains will come from China, the engines, the labour the driver will come from China. What do you benefit from it?”

2. May 2017- Kano state public complaints and anticorruption commission

The Kano state public complaints and anticorruption commission opened an investigation into the accounts of the Emirate council over questionable expenditures running into billions (6 billion alleged) within a short period of time - Emirate secretary and treasurer invited.

3. April 24, 2017 - The palace gave a breakdown of how N4 billion was spent since the Emir Sanusi mounted the throne.

4. April 28, 2017 - Five northern governors brokered peace between Governor Ganduje and Emir Sanusi in Kaduna.

5. May 10, 2017 - The Kano state House of assembly set up an 8-man committee to investigate Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II over an alleged abuse of office and improper conduct.

6. On May 18, 2017 - Kano Pace said the Emir will appear before the state house of assembly committee if invited.

7. May 22, 2017 - The Kano state house of assembly suspended its investigation on the request of the governor after the intervention of the then acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara, Aliko Dangote, Aminu Dantata and APC national leaders.

2019 - Aftermath of the governorship election

8. June 1, 2009: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, then Chief Executive Officer of First Bank, is nominated as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria by President Umaru Yar’Adua. His appointment is confirmed by the Senate some 48 hours later, Channels TV reported.

9. March 12, 2019 - Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II called for calm after the Kano state governorship election was declared inconclusive. He seized the opportunity to express gratitude to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammad Wakili.

Sanusi II said:

“The people of Kano are happy with the reform he brought to the police. He has restored the credibility and confidence of the population in the police and prayed to Allah that he will continue the way he has started and maintain the confidence of people.”

10. April 7, 2019 - Governor Abdullahi Ganduje accused the Kanos state police commissioner of being biased against the then ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC).

11. May 2, 2019 - The Kano state public complaints and anti-corruption commission invited one of the Emirate officials Alhaji Isa Bayero to appear before the chairman on May 6, to explain some payment vouchers bearing his name from 2013 to 2017.

12. May 5, 2019 - Kano state House of assembly Speaker Kabiru Alhassan Rurum read a petition by Mallam Ibrahim Salisu Chambers requesting the house to create four additional emirates in the state The house unanimously endorsed the petition and agreed on an amendment of the law establishing the Kano Emirate Council to pave the way for the creation of the new emirates.

13. On May 8, 2019 - Kano state House of Assembly passed the law for the creation four additional emirates and transmitted it on the same day to the Governor and the Governor signed it on that day.

14. On May 10, 2019 - A Kano high court stopped Governor Ganduje from appointing Emirs for the new Emirates.

15. Interestingly, on May 11, 2019, Ganduje presented letters of appointment to the four new upgraded Emirs.

16. On May 12, 2019 - Ganduje, the governor of Kano state presented staff of office to the four new Emirs.

17. On June 2, 2019 - The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission recommended the suspension of the emir, Sanusi II.

18. On Jun 5, 2019 - The Kano state government led by Ganduje queried the Emir Sanusi II and asked him to explain within 48 hours his stance on the alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion by the emirate.

19. June 7, 2019 - Ganduje and the Emir Sanusi II engaged in a dialogue meeting in Abuja. The dialogue was initiated by Kano business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the then chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi.

20. On June 17, 2019 - The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll, replied the query issued to him by the Kano state government over alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion.

21. On June 18, 2019 - Governor Ganduje said he and the Emir had started understanding each other. He disclosed this at the presidential villa after meeting the then President Muhammadu Buhari.

22. But on September 25, 2019, the Kano state government denied the allegation that it is planning to remove the Emir.

A Kano group, ‘The Renaissance Coalition’ had alleged that plans were underway to transfer Sanusi II to Bichi emirate.

23. However, on November 21, 2019, - A Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Usman Na’Abba, dissolved the four new emirates created by Ganduje.

The court also restrained the four traditional rulers appointed by the governor from parading themselves as first-class emirs.

24. On December 2, 2019 - Kano state Executive Council approved the Emirate Council Bill 2019 which provides for the establishment of four additional Emirates in the state transmits same to the state house of assembly for necessary action.

25. On December 5, 2019 - The new Kano Emirates Council Bill was signed by Ganduje at the Coronation Hall, government house, Kano. The signing followed passage of the executive bill sent to the Kano State House of Assembly for creation of four more emirates in the state.

26. And on December 8, 2019 - Ganduje appointed Sanusi II to chair Kano State Council of Chiefs.

27. December 10,2019 - Kano State High Court presided over by Justice A. T. Badamasi restrained Ganduje from creating Council of Chiefs in the new emirates.

28. December 17, 2019 - The Kano High Court presided over by Justice A. T. Badamasi turned down an application seeking for extension of an order restraining Ganduje from dethroning emirs in the state.

29. On December 19, the state government demanded Emir Sanusi to indicate his ”acceptance or otherwise” of his appointment as chairman of the council to reach Ganduje within two days of the receipt of the letter.

30. January 2020 - Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission launched a probe of the Emir Sanusi II over alleged sale of landed properties belonging to the Kano Emirate Council.

31. February 21, 2020 - Federal High Court in Kano quashed the preliminary report by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission seeking the suspension of the Emir Sanusi II.

32. March 2, 2020 - Kano State Government directed the Emir to immediately initiate a process of assigning the four Kano Kingmakers as District Heads of Local Governments under the jurisdiction of the Kano Emirate Council.

33. March 4, 2020 - Kano State House of Assembly launched a fresh probe over alleged violation of ‘‘some Hausa norms, culture and traditions’’.

34. March 6, 2020 - Federal High Court in Kano restrained the state’s Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) from investigating the Emir.

35. March 10, 2020 - Ganduje dethroned Emir Sanusi 11 and banished him to Loko town and then to Awe, all in Nasarawa state.

36. But on November 30, 2021 - The Federal High Court, Abuja division, declared the banishment of deposed Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, from Kano State as unlawful and unconstitutional.

37. January 19, 2024- Former Governor of Kano state and the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Sen. Rabi’u Kwankwaso, said that the issue of Kano emirates would be revisited by the NNPP government.

38. February 5, 2024 - A group, “Yan Dangwalen Jihar Kano” (the Kano Electorate),wrote to the Kano State Assembly to seek a review of the law establishing four additional emirates and the reinstatement of Sanusi.

39. February 16, 2024 - The opposition party APC, advised the NNPP Governor Abba Yusuf to be careful so as not to allow himself to be pushed into doing something which, could affect the existing peaceful coexistence in the state.

40. May 21, 2024 - The Kano State House of Assembly adopted a motion to recall the Kano State Emirate Councils Amendment Bill.

41. May 23, 2024 - The Kano state house of assembly passed Kano emirates council law (repeal bill) 2024 after scaling 3rd reading. The bill in its entity abrogated the establishment of 5 new Emirates in the state and reverted to the former status of a single emir in Kano.

41. May 23, 2024 - Kano Kingmakers arrived at the Kano state government house, for the appointment of the next first-class monarch.

42. May 23, 2024 - Governor Yusuf signed the law at exactly 5:10pm, alongside his deputy, the Speaker of the State Assembly and other principal officers of his government.

43. May 23, 2024 - Governor Yusuf announced the appointment of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi 11 as the new Emir of Kano.

44. May 23, 2024 - The Kanos state government ordered the deposed emirs to vacate their palace and hand over Emirate Council properties to the commissioner of local government, who also serves as state deputy governor and vacate their palace within two days.

45. May 24, 2024: The convoy of the deposed emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, was withdrawn by the Kano state government, headed by Governor Yusuf. The government stopped the emir’s move and asked security operatives to prevent him from returning to Kano as well as his palace.

