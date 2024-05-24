Earlier, Justice Mohammed Liman granted an order stopping the Kano State Government from enforcing the Kano State Emirate Council Repeal

The order also prevented Governor Abba Yusuf from reinstating Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II as the new emir of Kano

In a swift reaction on Friday, Governor Yusuf vowed to deal with the judge whom he said is in the United States and also report him to the governor's forum as he handed Sanusi II his reappointment letter

On Friday, May 24, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State vowed to report what he described as the abuse of court orders to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

As reported by Daily Trust, Yusuf said this while reacting to the court order that restrained Sanusi's reinstatement and five Emirs' dethronement in the state.

Recall that Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano, had granted an ex parte order restraining the Kano state government from reinstating Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, the judge gave the order on Thursday night, May 23, even though he is reportedly in the US.

The order also kicked against the abolishment of four emirates: Bichi, Gaya, Karaye, and Rano.

But speaking shortly after issuing the reinstatement letter to Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II at Africa House, Kano State Government House, on Friday, Yusuf said:

“The person that issued the court order was in America but he is ordering us to stop what we are doing. This issue of abuse I must present before the Governor’s Forum so that we can tackle it accordingly.

“We are agents of following due process, that’s why we did what we did openly before everybody. Those that are meant to maintain that rule of law remains must follow that also.”

New emir of Kano: Sanusi II receives appointment letter

