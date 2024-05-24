BREAKING: New Twist as Federal High Court Stops Sanusi’s Reinstatement as Kano Emir
Kano, Kano state - A federal high court presided by Justice Liman has granted an ex parte order restraining the Kano state government from reinstating Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.
According to Daily Nigerian in a report on Friday morning, May 24, the judge gave the order on Thursday night, May 23, even though he is reportedly in the US.
Source: Legit.ng