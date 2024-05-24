Global site navigation

Nigeria

BREAKING: New Twist as Federal High Court Stops Sanusi’s Reinstatement as Kano Emir

by  Ridwan Adeola 1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kano, Kano state - A federal high court presided by Justice Liman has granted an ex parte order restraining the Kano state government from reinstating Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

According to Daily Nigerian in a report on Friday morning, May 24, the judge gave the order on Thursday night, May 23, even though he is reportedly in the US.

Check out the documents below:

More to follow...

