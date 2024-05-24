Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kano, Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf will on Friday, May 24, present an appointment letter to the new Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

According to Governor Yusuf's senior special assistant on digital media via his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, @babarh_, the letter will be presented to Sanusi at 9:00 am at Africa House, Kano Government House.

Kano: High court stops Sanusi’s reinstatement

Meanwhile, a federal high court presided by Justice Liman has granted an ex parte order restraining the Kano state government from reinstating Emir Sanusi.

According to Daily Nigerian in a report on Friday morning, May 24, the judge gave the order on Thursday night, May 23, even though he is reportedly in the US.

