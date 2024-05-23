Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kano, Kano state - Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, who succeeded Muhammadu Sanusi II in Kano, is said to be currently out of town.

Television Continental reported on Thursday, May 23, that Ado Bayero paid a courtesy call to Oba Sikiru Adetona, Awujale of Ijebuland, Ogun state.

Amid the sociopolitical situation in Kano, Emir Aminu Ado Bayero is presently in Ogun state. Photo credit: @KabiruMisali

Bayero alongside his retinue of aides and chiefs visited the Awujale in Ijebu-Ode to felicitate with the first-class traditional ruler on his 90th birthday celebration and 64th year on the throne.

Daily Trust also noted Bayero's present location.

While in Ijebu, he said:

“Awujale is someone who has been at par with my forefathers for 64 years and I am privileged to still have people like him around at 90. He is a real gem who is a close associate of my late father’s and that is why I call him my father as well.

"So coming here to greet him and get his blessings is something I will appreciate till the end of time. It is a good experience for me.”

The northern monarch is currently trending on X.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, Emir of Bichi, who is the younger brother of Kano Emir, is also said to be out of the ancient northern city.

Kano assembly sacks 5 Emirs

Meanwhile, the Kano house of assembly on Thursday, May 23, dethroned the five Emirs and abolished their Emirates in the state.

The affected emirates were controversially created by the immediate past governor of Kano state and current national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

Muhammad Bello Butu, the deputy speaker of the Kano state house of assembly, asserted that the development would revive the lost glory of Kano as the division of the Kano emirate to five reduced the capacity and dignity of the state at the national level.

Sanusi 'reinstated' as Kano Emir

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the alleged reinstatement of Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

Although Sanusi's reinstatement has not been officially announced, a prominent newspaper stated that it has it "on good authority" that Sanusi II has been reinstated, and is expected in Kano on Friday, May 24.

