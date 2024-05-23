Aminu Ado Bayero, the chancellor of the University of Calabar, may have lost his seat as the Emir of Kano

Bayero ascended the throne on March 9, 2020, following the deposition of his nephew Muhammad Sanusi II by ex-governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

However, against the backdrop of the fresh resolution of the Kano state house of assembly to dissolve several emirates, Sanusi II may be back to the palace

Kano, Kano state

Kano, Kano state - Muhammadu Sanusi II, a former emir of Kano, has reportedly been reinstated.

Leadership newspaper said on Thursday, May 23, that it "authoritatively gathered" that Sanusi was restored to his previous monarchical role following the resolution of the Kano house of assembly to dismantle several new emirates in the state.

Although Sanusi's reinstatement has not been officially announced, the newspaper stated that it has it "on good authority" that Sanusi II has been reinstated, and is expected in Kano on Friday, May 24.

It said "a credible inside source" said:

“So certainly with the passage of the Bill, Sanusi automatically stands reinstated.

"No need for confirmation; the thing to do is wait for the governor (Abba Kabir Yusuf) to assent to it.”

Sanusi’s return is believed to be championed by Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, a heavyweight politician in Kano state.

Muhammadu Sanusi II visits Rivers state

Meanwhile, earlier today, May 23, Muhammad Sanusi II departed Lagos to Rivers to attend the oil-rich state's Economic and Investment Summit where he is the keynote speaker.

Sanusi posted a video on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page that showed him with his entourage.

At the time of this report, he has arrived in Rivers state and was received by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

