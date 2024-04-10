The Osolo of Isolo Kingdom in Lagos State, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III, has been declared dead.

The chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Olasoju Adebayo, confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday, April 10.

According to Adebayo, Olushi 111 passed on Wednesday not long after he returned home from the Eid al-Fitr prayer ground in the area.

The monarch will be buried on Wednesday, April 10, by 4pm

The Isolo LGA boss disclosed that the deceased would be buried by 4pm according to Islamic rites, Leadership reports.

He said:

“I have the instruction of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to formally announce the passing of the paramount ruler of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III, today April 10, 2024. He was aged 64.

“He will be buried today by 4pm at his palace, 3/5 Akinbaye Street, Isolo, according to Islamic rites. May his soul rest in peace."

Source: Legit.ng