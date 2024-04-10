A commercial bus plunged into Lagos Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge on Wednesday morning, April 10

It was gathered that two passengers had been declared missing while others sustained injuries from the accident

The NEMA Territorial Coordinator in the South West region, Ibrahim Farinloye, said rescuers are searching for the bodies of the missing passengers

Lagos state - No fewer than two passengers have been declared missing after a commercial bus plunged into Lagos lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.

The incident around around the Adeniji Adele, end of the bridge on Wednesday morning, April 10.

As reported by Daily Trust, the victims were among passengers onboard an LT 18-seater bus with registration number FKJ 872 YA.

It was gathered that other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries in the Eid-el-fitri tragedy, The Nations reports.

The Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the South West region, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident.

“The bus swerved uncontrollably, off the road and eventually hit the bridge rails and caused the two passengers to be flung off into the lagoon.”

“The victims, an adult male and female are being searched for by the Marine Police. The crash vehicle has been towed to Adeniji Adele police station.”

