Several reports have shown that popular Nollywood actor Pope Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, is alive

In a series of videos, some people were seen trying to resuscitate the actor whose boat capsized on his way from a movie location

Aside from Pope Junior, four others were also involved in the incident, however, AGN has confirmed that Pope is alive

Popular Nollywood actor Pope Odonwodo, aka Pope Junior, whose death was announced some hours ago, is said to be alive.

This news has been confirmed by the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Emeka Rollas.

Pope Odonwodo's boat capsized in the Anam river in Anambra state, involving three other actors. In a video, the actor said he was not wearing a life jacket and it is one of the risks he takes to entertain his fans.

Some moments later, the unfortunate incident happened. News of his passing had filled the internet but hours later, a video showed some men trying to resuscitate him.

Aside from Rollas who confirmed that Junior Pope was alive and receiving treatment, actress Uche Elendu also confirmed that Pope Junior is alive.

She captioned her post on her Instagram page:

"Jesus eeh you have done it again!!! You have lifted our sorrow and given us oy. Hallelujah! Junior Pope is alive. No bad news. I'm so happy. O Lord Thank you! Thank you! Thank you @jnrpope ONYIRIONWU.... You will live to train your children and testify to the goodness of God. Welcome Back."

See the video of Uche Elendu and a crowd at the hospital where Junior Pope below....to :

Reactions to Uche Elendu's video

Several netizens have reacted to the video of Uche Elendu saying that Junior Pope is alive. See some of the comments below

@judy_decheap_kpekus:

"To the man who created sleep yet doesn’t sleep we are grateful."

@officialadaezemadubuike:

"Thank you, Jesus."

@groyale_empire:

"Yes I thank you, Jesus."

@chisom62:

"What God cannot do does not exist. Thank you EL-ROI."

@chiemeroyals_luxurywigs:

"I never believed he would just go like that. Thank you, Jesus."

@hazelanntenia:

"I just want to hug him."

@nurse_omalicha:

"Let this testimony be permanent in Jesus' name! Earth will not swallow our body or that of loved ones in Jesus' name! Amen thank you Jesus for your mercy."

@winnies_beauty___empire:

"God, na you do this one for us o. We are grateful."

@wigs_by_agiboo:

"This guy is great. Let him come and see the multitude of people."

Prophecy on Junior Pope's death Surfaces

Legit.ng earlier reported that a celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa, aka Bright the Seer, foresaw the tragic boat capsize which claimed the lives of four actors including Junior Pope.

In a video on her Instagram page, the woman had prophesied that Nollywood actors should pray for their lives.

She said that though she is aware that they pray, they should do better because she saw the incident coming.

