Mohammed, who was the son of a former Governor of Kogi state, Ibrahim Idris has passed on to the great beyond

According to reports, the former Kogi lawmaker died on Wednesday shortly after he observed the Eid-el-Fitir prayer in Abuja

Mohammed, the prominent politician in Kogi state reportedly slumped at his house in Abuja and has been buried according to Islamic rites

FCT, Abuja - Mohammed Ibrahim Idris, a former member of the House of Representatives and son of a former governor of Kogi state, Ibrahim Idris, died today, Wednesday, April 10, in Abuja.

Ex-Kogi governor's son and lawmaker, Mohammed Ibrahim Idris, died on Wednesday after the Eid prayer in Abuja. Photo credit: Lere Olayinka

How did the former lawmaker die?

As reported by PM News, Mohammed Idris represented Ankpa,-Olamabo-Omala federal Constituency of Kogi at the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

It was gathered that he slumped after Eid prayer at his residence in Abuja.

As reported by The New Telegraph, he has since been buried according to Islamic rites at the Gudu Cemetery after a funeral prayer attended by a crowd of mourners at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Family confirmed Muhammed’s death

The Punch reported that Muhammed was a member of the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2011.

The elder brother of the deceased, Abubakar Idris, confirmed the death to newsmen and expressed sadness over Muhammed’s death.

Abubakar said:

“It’s true. He died this morning shortly after coming back to his residence after Eid prayers.

“He will be buried on Wednesday at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.”

