Despite the BBC's investigative documentary exposing alleged sexual crimes and manipulations by the late Prophet TB Joshua, worshippers at the SCOAN remain steadfast in their faith in him

The churchgoers dismiss the accusations as baseless, expressing their continued loyalty to the late cleric

One of the worshippers attributed the allegations to jealousy, asserting that Prophet TB Joshua's generosity, particularly towards foreigners, has drawn unwarranted criticism

Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos state - Worshippers at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) have said their faith in the late Prophet TB Joshua remains unshaken even after the BBC's investigation, which exposed the cleric's alleged sexual crimes and manipulations.

The BBC on Monday, January 8, released a three-part document where former disciples of Prophet TB Joshua accused him of various forms of physical abuse, manipulation, and performing fake miracles.

Worshippers at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) have said their faith in the late Prophet TB Joshua remains unshaken despite the BBC's investigation. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

They had also accused him of sexual crimes, including orchestrating forced abortions in the church.

Synagogue worshippers react

Despite the BBC's investigation, a follow-up report by Punch indicates that it is business as usual at the church, which is located in the Ikotun-Egbe area of Lagos state.

One of the worshippers at the church, identified as Janet, said she was unmoved by the recent allegations against the pastor.

The lady reportedly came from Abuja and had spent two weeks in the church searching for a miracle. She said she was still hopeful for one.

“That’s how it usually is, even right from when the ministry started. Just forget about what they are saying. Whether good or bad, anything social media, I don’t believe. Don’t be discouraged,” Jane was quoted as saying.

Another worshipper, Mrs Folasade, said her loyalty to Prophet TB Joshua remains strong.

Speaking about the recent allegations, the elderly woman said:

“It is not the first time that we would hear those kinds of things about our pastor. It won’t stop us from being loyal to him. This Sunday (tomorrow), you will see for yourself whether the news will stop you from receiving your healing so that you can confirm what we say about the church.”

They're jealous of TB Joshua - Worshipper

Another worshipper, identified as Tope, said those behind the allegations were jealous of Prophet TB Joshua’s generosity.

“Those people (former disciples) were talking nonsense. I will continue to follow T.B. Joshua. Do you know what T.B. Joshua has done for foreigners?

“He built schools for them and trained their children in the best universities. They (the former disciples) just want to collect money. If the Synagogue decides to use one as a scapegoat, the lies will stop," she said.

Allegations against TB Joshua: Nigerians react

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media was agog, following the BBC exposé on the alleged secret life of TB Joshua.

Commenting on X (formerly Twitter), @Nwafresh said:

"People are saying that BBC did a major investigation about TB Joshua's and his staged miracles but go to SCOAN this coming Sunday, and you'll be shocked with the crowd you'll see.. Nigerians are beyond redemption. "What BBC did is just a free PR."

