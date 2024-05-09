A Nigerian man said he invested some money, running into millions, to install solar electricity for his private use

He shared a photo of the solar system on X, noting that he spent at least N7 million to install the solar

This is coming at a time of electricity tariff increase for Band A users and when some Nigerians are investing in solar

A Nigerian man spent money so he could have a steady power supply for his personal use.

A new electricity tariff kicked off in Nigeria in April, but many people say they have solar to serve their houses.

Numerous social media posts seen X indicate that many Nigerians are embracing solar electricity.

One of them is Mr Banks, an X user who invested in solar electricity for personal use.

He spent a whopping N7 million to install the solar electricity, and he shared the picture on X.

He said:

"Already have, went to get them myself."

Someone pointed out that he was supposed to get a particular type of battery, which he said would have cost him N10 million.

His words:

"That would’ve cost me 10m. I saved 3m on this."

See the post below:

Reactions as man installs solar

@UG0_Uche said:

"You didn't get the Huawei solar system again boss?"

@Ruudmasta asked:

"Bossman, please what's the total package cost and how many KVA."

@Ultimatefotyfan said:

"How much did it cost, planning of getting mine."

@Kesh98527297Mon commented:

"Where did you get this from, please."

@Cjsolar3 said:

"Got this 17.5klw lithium battery with 5 years warranty and 10kva inverter. It will carry 4 tv 3 Ac etc 8.5m only."

@Tayo__Balogun said:

"I fix solar inverter and battery starting from 300k for 500VA to 1000VA capacity to any capacity you want payment after service."

@KennethOgb93393 said:

"See as the setup nice."

Lady spends millions to install solar

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady said she and her family got tired of spending money on fuel for their generator, so they sought an alternative.

The lady said they installed a solar electricity system in their house, and then it cost millions to buy inverters and solar panels.

However, they are now reaping the benefits, as she disclosed that they no longer depend on the grid's electricity supply.

