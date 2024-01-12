A man who is an admirer of the late prophet TB Joshua has weighed in on the raging controversy concerning the departed popular preacher

The man, Wiseman Harry, is the leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, (SCOAN) in Thessalonica, and he had spent 10 years with TB Joshua

Also, he specifically mentioned Paul Agomoh and asked him to tell the reason why he remained in the church even though he knew miracles were fake

An admirer of Prophet TB Joshua has made a video asking questions as regards the viral BBC documentary against the preacher.

In a short clip circulating on TikTok, the man, Wiseman Harry, was not satisfied with the evidence given by former right-hand man to TB Joshua, Paul Agomoh and his co-disciples who gave testimonies in the BBC story.

Wiseman Harry shared his thoughts on the raging controversy about TB Joshua. Photo credit: YouTube/SCOAN Thesolonica and X/TB Joshua.

He particularly asked them to state their reason for staying behind in the church even when they were aware of all the atrocities they were alleging.

Wiseman Harry insisted that it was unsatisfactory for them to stay back where they were allegedly being maltreated and then turn around to castigate the late TB Joshua.

The full video was posted on YouTube by the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Thesolanica. Harry noted that he served under the tutelage of TB Joshua for 10 years.

Since the release of the expose by the BBC, many have spoken out, some in favour and some against TB Joshua.

The disciples had alleged that they were brainwashed and mentally manipulated by TB Joshua. Some of them alleged sexual molestation against him.

Reactions to Wiseman Harry's video

@Lee said:

"I love you, Wiseman Harry. God bless you. This attack is not against TB Joshua but Christians. Only the wise can discern."

@prosper135 commented:

"These are the only people I feel can say much about TB Joshua... Wiseman Harry, Wiseman Daniel, Wiseman Christopher, Racin and johnchi."

@The young said:

"Thank you, Wiseman Harry no matter what he said about him, I still love him more."

TB Joshua's right-hand man speaks up

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who worked for the late TB Joshua said they were asked to record everything.

Paul Agomoh said he was like the most trusted person to TB Joshua.

He said the late prophet spent a lot of money producing VHF videos containing miracles and activities in the church.

