The Senate and House of Representatives have been called upon to probe the alleged attack on pro-Yahaya Bello protesters by EFCC officials

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations said the officials of the anti-graft attacked people including journalists protesting against the alleged refusal of EFCC to obey a court order

The group said vehicles, musical instruments, and gadgets were destroyed including two luxurious buses belonging to the Abuja Urban Mass Transit

FCT, Abuja - A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations has written to the Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Human Rights to probe the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the alleged attack on pro-Yahaya Bello's protesters.

The protesters were said to have gathered at the EFCC’s headquarters a week ago to protest the alleged refusal of the anti-graft agency to obey a court order in the case involving the immediate past Kogi state governor.

The group alleged that EFCC officials also damaged vehicles, musical instruments etc Photo credit: @officialEFCC

The petition which was written by sixty-four registered CSO groups accused EFCC officials of vandalisation of the vehicles, musical instruments, and gadgets the group brought for the protest.

Two luxurious buses belonging to the Abuja Urban Mass Transit were damaged and phones belonging to protesters went missing in the course of the alleged attack.

The petition which was co-signed by Mr Richard Otitoleke and Clement Nduka was made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, May 9.

The drivers have been suspended by their employers due to the unfortunate action.

Why EFCC chairman should appear before lawmakers

The CSO made some demands in its petition to the lawmakers.

According to the petition, the group demanded that the committees should set up a panel of enquiries to look into the alleged attack, the committee should invite the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede to appear before it to answer to the issues raised.

The committee was also urged to invite reporters of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Arise Television, and others who were also victims of the alleged attack.

They also called for the invitation of drivers of the Abuja Urban Mass Transit who drove some of the damaged vehicles.

The committee should invite the manager of the filling station beside the EFCC Headquarters.

The group also alleged that the EFCC arrested two persons and harassed, and attacked customers who were in queue to buy fuel

Ortom tells Bello to surrender to EFCC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the former governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, told Bello to surrender himself to the EFCC.

Ortom said Bello should not disgrace former governors and come out of his hiding.

He added that EFCC operatives are human beings who are doing their work and want Bello to give account for his stewardship.

