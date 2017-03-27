TB Joshua's children and wife: Evelyn, Sarah, Promise, and Heart Joshua

Temitope Balogun Joshua, better known by his stage name TB Joshua, was a charismatic pastor, televangelist, and philanthropist from Nigeria. He had a tremendous social media following with millions of fans and was well-known throughout Latin America and Africa. In addition, TB was a devoted father and a loving husband. Who are prophet TB Joshua's children?

TB was one of the wealthiest pastors in Nigeria. He controlled Emmanuel TV station, the largest Christian TV station in Nigeria. What is known about TB Joshua's family? How are they holding up?

Who are TB Joshua's children and wife?

TB was a married man and had three children. He died on 5th June 2021 after one of his services in Lagos, Nigeria. What is known about TB Joshua's wife and children, and where are they now? Find out TB Joshua's children's names and everything about them.

Does Prophet TB Joshua have a family?

He was happily married to Evelyn Joshua and was blessed with three children.

TB Joshua's wife

Evelyn, the wife of TB, is currently a pastor at the Synagogue Church, where she has the position of second-highest authority. According to TB Joshua's remarks, the meeting with his future bride was orchestrated by heavenly force. On the same day that they first met, he proposed to Evelyn.

Profile summary

Full name Evelyn Akabude Gender Female Date of birth 17th December 1968 Age 53 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Okala Okpumo, Delta State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Nicholas Akobundo Martial status Married Husband The late prophet TB Joshua Children 3 School St Emecheta Primary School and Orile Primary School Profession Pastor

Evelyn Akabude was born on 17th December 1968 in Okala Okpumo, Delta State. As of June 2022, Evelyn Joshua's age is 53 years.

St. Emecheta Primary School in Ezi Town, Delta State, Nigeria, is where Evelyn first attended school. She moved to Lagos in 1977, enrolled at Orile Primary School, and later completed secondary education. After graduating, she was allowed to work in the Nigerian Distilleries in Ota, Ogun State.

She met her spouse while working, and they grew to become well-known people. Evelyn was her husband's support system throughout their marriage and ministry.

How many children does TB Joshua have?

TB and Evelyn are blessed with three children. What are the names of TB Joshua's children? They are Sarah, Promise and Heart.

Does TB Joshua have a daughter? All his three children are girls.

Does TB Joshua have a son? There have been speculations that the man of God has a son. However, the stories are said to be untrue because all of his children are girls.

Sarah Joshua

Sarah is the first-born daughter of TB and Evelyne. She was born in 1991 in Lagos State in Nigeria. Sarah attended Ronik International School, Ejigbo, Lagos State in Nigeria. After that, she attended the London School of Economics, where she did her law degree, and a master's in New York.

Profile summary

Full name Sarah Oyindamola Joshua Gender Female Date of birth 1991 Age 31 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Lagos State in Nigeria Current residence Lagos State in Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Evelyn Joshua Father The late prophet TB Joshua Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Husband Brian Moshi School Ronik International School University London School of Economics Profession Lawyer

Sarah is married to a businessman in the tourism industry, a Tanzanian man, Brian Moshi. They tied a knot on 8th May 2021 at a Catholic Church located at Unga Ltd in Arusha, followed by a grand ceremony held at the Arusha International Conference Center (AICC).

The marriage was done in three ceremonies; one was in Nigeria at the Pentecostal Church, then later in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and then their last ceremony was in Arusha, Tanzania.

Promise Joshua

Promise is the second daughter of TB Joshua and sister to Sarah Joshua. She was born in 1997 in Lagos State in Nigeria.

How old is Promise Joshua? As of 2022, she is 25 years old. She pursued a degree in International Relations and Politics at the London School of Economics.

Profile summary

Full name Promise Joshua Gender Female Date of birth 1997 Age 25 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Lagos State in Nigeria Current residence Lagos State in Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Evelyn Joshua Father The late prophet TB Joshua Siblings 2 University London School of Economics

She has been working for the TB Joshua Foundation for the past four years. The foundation is dedicated to providing financial assistance to needy college students between the ages of 18-24 in order to help them pay for their education.

Promise has mentioned that she is grateful to have a sincere, devout family, which makes her grateful to be the daughter of a man of God. She mentioned that although her father wasn't overly rigid, he could be harsh when necessary.

Promise adheres to Christian and evangelistic principles.

Heart Joshua

There is not much information about TB Joshua's third child. She prepared a very emotional tribute for her father at his funeral, saying that while his passing left a scar on their hearts, his legacy will carry on in their lives.

Profile summary

Full name Heart Joshua Gender Female Place of birth Lagos State in Nigeria Current residence Lagos State in Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Evelyn Joshua Father The late prophet TB Joshua Siblings 2

Heart expressed gratitude for the time she spent with her father and the hope that she would never forget him as one of the most ambitious and exceptional fathers.

She continued by stating that her father was one of the most significant people in her life and that she will carry his memories in her own heart and in the hearts of everyone fortunate enough to have known him.

Who is TB Joshua's son?

TB has no son; however, he has a son-in-law named Brian Moshi. He is a businessman in the tourism industry from Tanzania.

TB Joshua was one of the most influential figures in ministry, not just in Nigeria but throughout all of Africa. He was also one of Nigeria's wealthiest pastors. TB Joshua's children and wife still think highly of him and have all lauded him for his excellent support and affection as a parent and husband.

