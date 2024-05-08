Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Adeke, Benue state - Some unknown gunmen on Tuesday night, May 7, reportedly attacked Father Angus Frazer Memorial High School in Adeke community, Benue state.

As reported by The Sun, the attackers seriously injured a security man on duty.

The Nigerian Tribune said the director of social communications for the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Very Rev. Fr. Moses Iorapuu, confirmed the attack.

Reports also have it that the school has been temporarily closed down.

Iorapuu said:

“Sad news from one of our schools. An attack was carried out by people suspected to be unknown gunmen last night (Tuesday, May 7) at Father Angus Frazer Memorial High School.

“The Principal, Fr. Emmanuel Ogwuche, and the students are all safe, except for a security personnel who was badly injured in the attack and is receiving attention at the hospital.”

When contacted, Catherine Anene, the spokesperson of the police in the north-central state, said she was yet to receive a report of the incident.

Legit.ng reports that Benue has been one of the states hit hardest by years of disputes between nomadic herders and pastoral farmers who blame herdsmen for destroying farmland with their cattle grazing.

Those conflicts have often spiralled into broader criminality and tit-for-tat revenge attacks between informal armed groups established to protect rival communities.

