The power tussle in Rivers state between Governor Sim Fubara and the state assembly has taken a new dimension

Governor Fubara has ordered the heads of all 23 LGA not to honour any invitation from the state assembly

He warned that any LGA official or chairman who disobeys or violates the instruction will be dismissed

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara has barred heads and officials of the 23 local government areas from appearing before the Rivers state house of assembly.

The Director of Information and Communications for Chairman Local Government Service Commission, Ebirieneuket Nteile C, disclosed this in an online circular on Tuesday, May 7, 2024,

Fubara warned that any chairman who appears before the Pro-Nyesom Wike lawmakers will be sacked, The Nation reports.

Legit.ng reports that the Rivers Assembly lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule as speaker are loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

As reported by Premium Times, Fubara had earlier declared that constitutionally, Rivers state does not have lawmakers after 27 Lawmakers defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I am directed to inform you/ all officers of the 23 Local Government Councils in Rivers State, not to honour/appear before the Members of Assembly or any purported invitation by anybody or group of persons in any guise without the permission of the Acting Chairman- Local Government Service Commission.

“Any staff who disobeys or violates this instruction will be dismissed accordingly from service. Treat it as very important, please,”

LG chairmen tell Rivers assembly to sack Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Association of Local Government Areas of Nigeria (ALGON), the Rivers state chapter, accused Governor Fubara of withholding funds meant to be released for the 23 LGAs in the state.

The local government chairmen, who are under the umbrella of ALGON, said Governor Fubara's move has denied them the ability to perform their administrative function as the third tier of government.

The ALGON chairmen then seconded the call by Tony Okocha, the APC chairman caretaker committee in the state. Okocha had earlier called on the state assembly to commence the impeachment proceedings of Governor Fubara.

