Reactions have trailed a report detailing how the late Prophet TB Joshua allegedly sexually assaulted, tortured and manipulated some of his church members

The investigative report by the BBC, spanning over two years, said five Britons accused the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) of assault and forced abortions

Also, the late televangelist was accused of faking his “miracle healings,” which were broadcast to millions of people around the world

Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos state - Social media has gone agog, following an exposé on the alleged secret life of the Late Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN).

Despite passing on 30 months ago, TB Joshua has continued to court controversies, with the BBC Africa on Monday, January 8, releasing a documentary outlining the alleged atrocities and sexual crimes committed by the late pastor.

A new BBC investigation claims TB Joshua allegedly sexually molested and tortured his church members. Photo credit: TB Joshua Ministries

TB Joshua's alleged scandals spark mixed reactions

Reacting, several netizens expressed their thoughts about the revelations.

Legit.ng captures some comments from X (formerly Twitter) below:

@Nwafresh said:

"People are saying that BBC did a major investigation about TB Joshua's and his staged miracles but go to SCOAN this coming Sunday, and you'll be shocked with the crowd you'll see.. Nigerians are beyond redemption.

"What BBC did is just a free PR."

@Shadaya_Knight commented:

"Whether TB Joshua is guilty of the things he is being accused of or not. Every African should question why the BBC would do a documentary on an African pastor yet not do the same for a European/American billionaire who had a whole island as a hunting ground for pedophiles.

"We are yet to even see or hear a documentary about the alleged attrocities of the royal family as alleged by the late Princess Diana. Why should the BBC write or narrate African stories?"

@MmoaNkoaaa tweeted:

"Bisola has been exposing TB Joshua since 2008 till date and nobody was ready to listen until BBC came in."

Niyi Akinmolayan wrote:

"The BBC doc on TB Joshua won’t do what the BBC thinks it’ll do in Nigeria. In fact, it’s do the exact opposite. Religious delusion is culture in Nigeria."

Times Prophet TB Joshua courted controversies

