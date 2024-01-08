The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) released an eye-opening documentary of three episodes

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has released a documentary focusing on the life of the late Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua, the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The investigative documentary, presented by the BBC program "Africa Eye," debuted the first segment of its three-part documentary on January 8, 2024.

In a preview shared on January 7, four women and a man shared their accounts of experiences they claim to have had under Joshua, who passed away on June 5, 2021.

After establishing SCOAN in 1987, Joshua served as its leader until his passing.

Following his death, his wife Evelyn assumed leadership of the ministry. Born on June 12, 1963, Joshua founded SCOAN, its headquarters in the Ikotun area of Lagos State.

T.B Joshua's controversies

T.B. Joshua gained prominence as a charismatic and controversial Christian leader. His ministry was known for emphasising miracles, faith healing, and prophecies.

SCOAN became a global destination for those seeking spiritual guidance and healing.

Joshua's teachings often included messages of love, forgiveness, and the power of faith.

Throughout his career, T.B. Joshua faced both acclaim and criticism.

Some praised him for his humanitarian efforts and philanthropy and reported miraculous healings.

However, others questioned the authenticity of his miracles and raised concerns about the lack of transparency in his ministry.

Watch the full documentary below:

