A young Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions on social media after she debuted a new look

According to the lady, she had to cut all her hair because she didn't have the money to make braids

Rating her transformed bald shaved head appearance, people argued that she still looked beautiful

A Nigerian lady has proudly taken to social media to showcase her new hairstyle.

@slimsavage_1 shared a video of her transformation on TikTok and captioned it, "Sapa wan end me."

@slimsavage_1's video started by showing how she looked on braids, then she followed it up with scenes of her rocking her bald appearance.

@slimsavage_1 said she had to cut all her hair because she could not afford braids. The young lady admitted to being broke.

She looked excited in her bald hairstyle. Her clip blew up on TikTok, with some netizens saying she still looked pretty.

In a related development, a lady in Canada went on a low cut over the high cost of braiding.

People react to @slimsavage_1's new look

City Boy said:

"This is how you will know who’s actually pretty."

SONEEUH said:

"You are really beautiful I see you sometimes in school."

Graceland said:

"The fact that you're still pretty and rocking it."

slimcoco said:

"Me wey small if I Barb my hair the respect wey the children dey manage give me go expire."

thatgurlbenah said:

"And still looking pretty than some people with frontal."

said:

"Nobody dey talk about how the stuff fit her abi Na me mumu ni?"

ErisWalter said:

"Dam.n.. You’re still beautiful."

ℕℙsaid:

"Let’s be honest she’s fine ooo."

Lady cuts her long hair with scissors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cut her long hair with scissors in a video.

The lady identified as @.official_sky on TikTok revealed that she took the drastic step because the price of the attachment had risen. Sky subsequently visited a barbershop to get a good trim after using scissors to cut it short.

The end part of her video revealed her new look and she still looked stunning despite having a haircut.

Source: Legit.ng