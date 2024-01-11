Global site navigation

TB Joshua: List of Nigerian Pastors Involved in Sex Scandals
Nigeria

by  Bada Yusuf

Nigerians have witnessed several scandalous revelations about Nigerian pastors who were allegedly involved in sexual misconduct, especially with their immediate staff.

The BBC documentary revealed the latest. The list of Nigerian pastors allegedly involved in sex scandals has been compiled.

Prophet T.B Joshua/Chris Oyakhilome/Biodun Fatoyinbo/Johnson Suleman/Ken Oyakhilome/Chris Kwakpovwe/Joshua Iginla
T.B Joshua, other Nigerian pastors who have been involved in sex scandals before Photo Credit: Pastor Chris, Prophet TB Joshua, Joshua Iginla Ministry
Source: Twitter

Prophet T.B Joshua -2024

The late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) died in 2021 but was recently accused of abuse and torture of multiple women in a BBC Documentary.

Several individuals accounted that they experienced physical torture and violence allegedly perpetrated by the late T.B Joshua, including individuals being whipped and chained and child abuse, to mention a few.

Several women have claimed to be sexually assaulted, while some are alleging that they were consistently raped for some time within the church premises.

Also, there were allegations of multiple forced abortions within SCOAN resulting from the alleged rapes. A woman claimed that she went through termination five different times.

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo - 2013, 2018

Biodun Fatoyinbo, the leader and founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), was accused by a blogger, Ese Walter, of an affair in 2013.

In 2018, the controversy gained prominence when Bukola Dakolo accused the cleric of rape, leading to a public uproar.

Apostle Johnson Suleman -2017

The spiritual leader of the Omega Fire Ministries was accused by Stephanie Otobo in 2017 of impregnating her.

However, Stephanie later admitted that some politicians paid her to tarnish the pastor's image. The cleric was then challenged on the perception that he was a spiritually equipped pastor.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome -2014

Oyakhilome, the founder of the Christ Embassy, was in the headlines in 2014 when he separated from his wife, Anita Oyaakhilome.

Anita alleged that the pastor was involved in adultery and unreasonable behaviours and that they were the reasons that she and Pastor Chris had to dissolve the marriage. The cleric denied the allegations, saying external influences orchestrated them.

Rev. Ken Oyakhilome - 2014

After the crash of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's marriage, new reports alleged that his brother, Rev. Ken, allegedly impregnated a South African member of the church.

It was alleged that the congregation of the church saw the affair as an open secret. The church subsequently took measures to hush the scandal.

Others are listed below:

S/NPastorChurchYear
1Bishop Chris KwakpovweManna Prayer Mountain (MPM) Ministry Worldwide2017
2Pastor Chris OmasholaZionwealth Ministry2019
3Pastor Joshua Iginla (confession)Champions Royal Assembly2019
4Bishop Francis Wale Oke (confession)Sword of the Spirit Ministries1950s
5Pastor Chukwuma NkwochaTongue of Fire Restoration Ministry2016
6Pastor Sunday AdelajaEmbassy of God2016
7Pastor Timothy NgwuVineyard Ministry of the Holy Trinity2015
8Pastor Ofuche UkohaPerfect Christianity Mission2014

