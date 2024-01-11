TB Joshua: List of Nigerian Pastors Involved in Sex Scandals
Nigerians have witnessed several scandalous revelations about Nigerian pastors who were allegedly involved in sexual misconduct, especially with their immediate staff.
The BBC documentary revealed the latest. The list of Nigerian pastors allegedly involved in sex scandals has been compiled.
Prophet T.B Joshua -2024
The late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) died in 2021 but was recently accused of abuse and torture of multiple women in a BBC Documentary.
Several individuals accounted that they experienced physical torture and violence allegedly perpetrated by the late T.B Joshua, including individuals being whipped and chained and child abuse, to mention a few.
Several women have claimed to be sexually assaulted, while some are alleging that they were consistently raped for some time within the church premises.
Also, there were allegations of multiple forced abortions within SCOAN resulting from the alleged rapes. A woman claimed that she went through termination five different times.
Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo - 2013, 2018
Biodun Fatoyinbo, the leader and founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), was accused by a blogger, Ese Walter, of an affair in 2013.
In 2018, the controversy gained prominence when Bukola Dakolo accused the cleric of rape, leading to a public uproar.
Apostle Johnson Suleman -2017
The spiritual leader of the Omega Fire Ministries was accused by Stephanie Otobo in 2017 of impregnating her.
However, Stephanie later admitted that some politicians paid her to tarnish the pastor's image. The cleric was then challenged on the perception that he was a spiritually equipped pastor.
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome -2014
Oyakhilome, the founder of the Christ Embassy, was in the headlines in 2014 when he separated from his wife, Anita Oyaakhilome.
Anita alleged that the pastor was involved in adultery and unreasonable behaviours and that they were the reasons that she and Pastor Chris had to dissolve the marriage. The cleric denied the allegations, saying external influences orchestrated them.
Rev. Ken Oyakhilome - 2014
After the crash of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's marriage, new reports alleged that his brother, Rev. Ken, allegedly impregnated a South African member of the church.
It was alleged that the congregation of the church saw the affair as an open secret. The church subsequently took measures to hush the scandal.
Others are listed below:
|S/N
|Pastor
|Church
|Year
|1
|Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe
|Manna Prayer Mountain (MPM) Ministry Worldwide
|2017
|2
|Pastor Chris Omashola
|Zionwealth Ministry
|2019
|3
|Pastor Joshua Iginla (confession)
|Champions Royal Assembly
|2019
|4
|Bishop Francis Wale Oke (confession)
|Sword of the Spirit Ministries
|1950s
|5
|Pastor Chukwuma Nkwocha
|Tongue of Fire Restoration Ministry
|2016
|6
|Pastor Sunday Adelaja
|Embassy of God
|2016
|7
|Pastor Timothy Ngwu
|Vineyard Ministry of the Holy Trinity
|2015
|8
|Pastor Ofuche Ukoha
|Perfect Christianity Mission
|2014
