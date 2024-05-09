Nigerian comedian Basketmouth recently created a stir online with a video he published on his page, where he spoke about some things that keep him up at night

Basketmouth, in the viral clip, noted that it hurts him when people call him a great man because such men don't live long

He also talked about South African comedian Trevor Noah, noting that he wishes to take his job as the host of The Daily Show

Famous Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, recently shared a clip on his page that got people talking.

In the trending clip, Basketmouth spoke about how he wants to be remembered and the life he wants to live while alive.

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth shares his thoughts about being a great man. Photo credit: @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

Basketmouth has cautioned people to stop calling him a great man, noting that "Great men don't live long."

He gave examples of people like Micheal Jackson, Kobe Bryant, Elvis Presley, Da Grin, and Mohbad why he didn't want to be called a great man while alive.

Basketmouth flaunts a new look without beards

The comedian also talked about his new look as he shaved off his beard for the first time in over two decades.

He revealed that he had to shave it off for a new movie he would be starring in, Great Men Doings.

Watch the viral clip below:

Basketmouth's new look stirs reactions

Here are some of the comments that trailed Basketmouth video about Great Men:

@simongold01:

"Baba When you dey come Canada."

@ntigeliabraham:

"Basket. I get some correct jokes for u. How do I reach u."

@abinibi:

"Let's not ignore the fact that the person in this video that looks like a rich version of Prosper just used one skit to market everything wey him dey sell, plus the new movie. Great man doings!"

@iamshaffybello:

"INTENTIONALLY BRILLIANT."

@xtrimstudioz:

"General Bright … That beads reminds me of General Yakubu Gowon."

@lugartoonz:

"Na lie o you must be great man."

@itzmannye:

"Who be this producer wey come for you like this?"

@lagosmostbeautifulgirl:

"What has Nigeria done wrong eh!!! You should be kicking off your tour with a show in Nigeria and end in Nigeria…"

@ifekleva:

"Yabasi had absolutely no bad songs. It’s still one of the best Nigerian albums I’ve heard.You na great man."

@cbad_raph:

"If you want the movie to blow den you should get ready to be a great guy."

@dayjeea:

"What is this bear bear Basket? Must be for a character role in a Hollywood big budget movie abi?"

@iam_zubbyking:

"Omo u can't tell me nothing na TG Omori inspire this your new look."

Basketmouth opens up on beef with AY

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Basketmouth revealed on Nedu's The Honest Bunch podcast that 90% of what AY said about their friendship and fight was a lie.

The comedian added that they have never been friends, as there has never been any day he called on AY to hang out or banter with him as a friend.

To buttress his point, Basket pointed out that there is no photo of them together on social media.

Source: Legit.ng