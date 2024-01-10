The late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), once revealed the secret behind his popularity

In an old video, Prophet Joshua said the criticism from people outside his church was an indirect advert for him

He stated this in one of his old sermons before his demise, emphasising that people's criticism can be a blessing in disguise

An old video of the late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has resurfaced on social media.

The video shared by Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), showed one of the late prophet's sermons explaining why he never had a signpost for SCOAN but was still popular.

As contained in the viral video, the controversial late Prophet Joshua said the controversies surrounding him and the rumours about his alleged fake miracles and diabolic activities were indirect advertisements for him.

In his sermon, the late prophet said God told him not to have a signboard or signpost anywhere that people would advertise his ministry.

"God said don't have any signpost, signboard anywhere" - TB Joshua

He said:

"God said don't have any signpost, signboard anywhere. People will advertise your ministry to the world free of charge.

"Why is synagogue in Ikotun and it is known all over the world?

"God has given his ministry advert. Every living ministry has advert - free advert. What you say about me is an advert to me.

"Because the people you're telling would want to confirm whether truly they (SCOAN) tire people down. By the time they now come and find out that the people are not tied down, they become members."

Meanwhile, the late prophet has been the centre of controversy even in death after the BBC released a three-episode about his alleged sexual escapades, barbaric behaviour, forced abortion, satanic activities and others.

In the documentary, some of his disciples testified against narrating their ordeals during their time with him.

Synagogue Church reacts to BBC documentary on TB Joshua’s alleged sexual escapades

Also, all images and illustrations of the late Prophet TB Joshua depicted in the BBC documentary have been denied by the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

In an official statement released on Tuesday, January 9, the church confirmed that the characters interviewed in the documentary were not unfamiliar.

SCOAN criticised the BBC for not following ethical standards of journalism in their documentary.

