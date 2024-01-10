In January 2024, the BBC published findings from a two-year investigation, reporting that TB Joshua had abused and manipulated followers over more than 15 years

Legit.ng reports that Joshua and his Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) have been frequently accused of fetish practices

In the BBC exposé, a former loyalist of the late preacher spoke on how Joshua allegedly took a live fish in a lake then cut his pubic hair and stuffed it into the fish’s mouth

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism

Ikotun, Lagos state - A former disciple of TB Joshua, has narrated one incident that allegedly happened at the prayer mountain where the late televangelist often goes during his lifetime.

Speaking in a BBC investigation, the erstwhile disciple who identified himself as the leader of Joshua's prayer warriors said it is either the late preacher’s power is from God or Satan.

The BBC Africa Eye team interviewed many former members of the SCOAN who accused the late TB Joshua of sexual assault and manipulation, among others. Photo credit: TB Joshua Ministries

Source: Facebook

TB Joshua's posthumous controversy

The man said the SCOAN founder cut his beard and part of his public hair, gave it to a big fish in his lake and the fish began to multiply.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The man said:

“People think the prayer mountain is where to go and pray. But there is more to that. The 16 years I spent there, we are the prayer warriors, which is the powerhouse of the ministry.

“I happened to be the leader. He would give you different assignments.

"There was one day TB Joshua came to the mountain. They caught one fish alive, very big.

“So, in my presence, TB Joshua cut his beard, cut part of the hair in his private part, he poured those things in the mouth of that fish. He said we should take it back to the River and drop it. That was how they started multiplying. When they lay eggs, they lay thousands of eggs. It’s secretive. If we are talking about spiritual power, either it is Satan or it is God.”

A social media user, Erica Kachi, who posted a clip of the former disciples' narrations, wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"This TB Joshua story is getting scary ooh."

Watch the videos below:

What TB Joshua’s former No.2 said

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Agomoh Paul, the late pastor's close associate, alleged that most miracles by TB Joshua were faked.

He and other former disciples disclosed that individuals who were seemingly "cured" at Joshua's church were asked to feign or exaggerate their symptoms before the purported healing.

TB Joshua’s ex-disciple shares experience after leaving

Legit.ng also reported that Paul narrated how he went into hiding for nearly eight years after his initial attempt to expose the activities of TB Joshua.

Speaking after the release of the BBC documentary, titled “Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua,” he said he released a video alongside a former discipline, Sister Bisola, called, “The Deception of the Age” after he left TB Joshua.

BBNaija’s Frodd defends TB Joshua

Meanwhile, reality TV star, Frodd, said the late TB Joshua was a kind and generous man.

According to Frodd, during a challenging time in 2010, the Prophet covered his tuition and gave him N8,000 daily for consecutive three months.

Source: Legit.ng