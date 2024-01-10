Former disciples of Prophet TB Joshua said the late popular televangelist has a daughter from another woman

They said the late founder of the Synagogue church hated and punished the girl endlessly for being born into the world

One of the disciples said the girl, Ajoke was tortured because TB Joshua saw her as the biggest threat to his reputation

Ikotun, Lagos state - The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), the late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, has been accused of torturing his daughter just for being born.

Former disciples of TB Joshua punisher his daughter, Ajoke, who was born outside of wedlock for years before leaving her homeless on the streets of Lagos.

This was contained in a BBC documentary, titled “Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua,” he said he released a video alongside a former discipline, Sister Bisola, called, “The Deception of the Age”

Paul Agomoh, a former disciple and prophet said he knew Ajoke from birth and that the late pastor used to lock her up for months.

Another disciple said Ajoke was accused of being possessed by a terrible evil spirit that needed to be driven out.

According to the former disciples, TB Joshua maltreated Ajoke because her existence was the biggest threat to his reputation.

"He heated her and punished her for being born. Her existence was probably the biggest threat to his reputation"

She was constantly beaten by her father, TB Joshua, who reportedly encouraged others to join the hitting her.

According to Ajoke, she became homeless after a disciple escorted her to the front of the church gate and left her there.

