One of the most trending stories over the week in mainstream Nigerian news media what the presence of Orji Uzor Kaluat the 40th birthday party of Emeka Okonkwo (a.k.a. E-money) and his interaction with some top celebrities.

E-money At 40: APC Presidential Aspirant Spotted In Photos With Obi Cubana, Davido, Others

The chief whip of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Saturday, February 19, attended the 40th birthday of Chief Emeka Okonkwo (a.k.a. E-Money).

Senator Kalu's presence at E-money's 40th birthday party trended over the week

Source: UGC

Via Facebook on Sunday, February 20, the former governor of Abia state disclosed that he was one of the special guests at the lavish party which is still stirring reactions on social media.

Senator Kalu who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said he even chaired the ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Full List of N10.9bn Properties EFCC Seized from Top Military Officer, Photos Spark Reactions

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) released a list of landed properties seized from an unnamed top military officer.

The list is contained in a press statement released by the ant-graft agency on Tuesday, February 15. It contains 24 landed assets valued at N10.9 billion.

2023 Presidency: I’m Ready To Fight Anyone Who Opposes My Ambition, Tinubu Declares

A former Lagos governor and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that he is ready to do whatever it takes to become president in 2023.

Tinubu, during his visit to the Olubadan-designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun, at his Alarere residence in Ibadan, Oyo on Sunday, February 20, affirmed that no amount of intimidation from anyone can deter him from achieving his presidential aspiration.

'Super Cop' Abba Kyari: More Trouble As NDLEA Investigation Takes Fresh Turn Over Illegal Seizure of Tramadol

There seems to be more trouble looming for the suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, as investigations by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) take a different turn.

The agency had in a fresh phase of the investigation launched revealed an undisclosed seizure of a large consignment of Tramadol, an illegal drug in Lagos.

Defection Hits APC as Governor’s Brother, Buhari, Others Dump Ruling Party for PDP

Another round of defection has hit the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state as the brother of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Bello's younger brother, Aminu, a popular politician in Niger North, Abubakar Buhari, and many others dumped the party for the main opposition.

Buhari Reportedly Endorses Former Northern Governor as APC Chairman ahead of Convention

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly endorsed Abdullahi Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa state, as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A local media outfit "credible sources", including governors and former governors, as confirming that the president endorsed Senator Adamu, who chaired the reconciliation committee of the party during his meeting with APC governors at the State House on Tuesday, February 22.

2023: Go Ahead with Your Ambition, Babangida Tells APC Presidential Aspirant, Advises Him on How to Win

Nigeria's former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has encouraged Adamu Garba, a 40-year-old APC presidential aspirant, to go ahead with his ambition.

Babangida issued the words of encouragement when Garba visited him at his Hilltop Residence in Minna, the Niger state capital, on Thursday, February 17.

Source: Legit.ng