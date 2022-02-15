The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) released a list of landed properties seized from an unnamed top military officer.

The list is contained in a press statement released by the ant-graft agency on Tuesday, February 15. It contains 24 landed assets valued at N10.9 billion.

The EFCC has secured permanent forfeiture of properties worth N10.9 billion from an unnamed top military officer. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

According to the statement sighted by Legit.ng on the EFCC's Facebook page, Justice N.E. Maha of the Federal High Court on Monday February 14, ordered the final forfeiture of 24 properties held by fronts and proxies to a top military officer to the federal government.

Legit.ng gathers that the court issued the order following a forfeiture application filed by the EFCC. The agency had in May 2020 secured the forfeiture of the properties on interim basis.

The court had ordered the publication of notices in national newspapers, inviting persons with interest in the properties to show cause why they should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, with no such interest shown by any entity, Justice Maha on Monday, February 14, ordered the final forfeiture of the properties to the federal government.

The 24 properties scattered across Kano, Kaduna, Borno and Cross River States, comprise land, shopping complex, gas station and fuel stations cumulatively valued at N10, 935 at N10, 935,000,000.00. (Ten Billion, Nine Hundred and Thirty-Five Million Naira)

The properties are:

1. A 16 Pump filling Station located at Rijiyar Lemo, Kano.

2. A Filling Station with 41 pumps located opposite Federal Secretariat, Kano.

3. A Filling Station with 39 pumps located along BUK Road, Kano.

4. A Filling Station with 31 pumps located along Zaria Bypass, Kano.

5. A Filling Station with 31 pumps located along Maiduguri Bypass, Kano.

6. A Filling Station with 29 pumps located along Maiduguri Bypass, Kano.

7. A Filling Station with 23 pumps located along Naibawa , Kano.

8. A Filling Station with 39 pumps located along Bachirawa, Kano.

9. A Filling Station with 51 pumps and a one-storey building with 35 shops attached to the Filling Station located along Shiek Ja’afar Road Dorayi, Kano.

10. An LPG plant with 30 shops attached to it located along Zaria Road, Kano.

11. Marhaba Event Centre, Guda Abdullahi Road, Farm Centre, Kano.

12. A three storey building (Plaza) With 28 shops located on Hadeja Road, next to Sheshe Supermarket , Kano.

13. A three-storey building (Plaza) with 126 shops located on Audu Bako Way, Opposite Nation Plaza, Kano.

14. Classic Block Industry at Maiduguri Road, Kano.

15. Atlasfield Corporate Headquarters, No. L6 Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna.

16. Undeveloped plot located at Sharada, Adjacent A.A. Rano Filling Station, Kano.

17. Undeveloped plot located at Yan Rake, Adjacent Dala Orthopedic Hospital, Kano.

18. Undeveloped plot located along Kano-Gwarzo Road, Adjacent Kedco Regional Office, Kano North/Opposite Silver Spoon Restaurant, Kano.

19. Undeveloped plot located along Kano-Gwarzo Road, opposite Markaz Mosque, Kano.

20. Undeveloped plot located on Sani Marshal Road, Opposite Nissan Automobile, Kano.

21. 11.7 hectares located Adjacent TINAPA Resort, Adiabo, Calabar. 22. Truck Assembly Plant, Easter Bypass, Kano.

23. Event Center located in Calabar, Cross River State.

24. Aflac Plastics Limited located behind National Eye Center, Kaduna.

Nigerians react

Idris Ahmad said on Facebook:

"This is a great achievement. Most of those involved in these are/were officers in Accounts/Budgets and/or on ongoing counterinsurgency operations or Taskforce operations as well as those in Military Pension Board (MPB).

"We shall continue to expose as many of them as humanly possible to be able to recover everything that belongs to NIGERIA."

Idris Usman said:

"Kudos to the EFCC. However, the right decision should be taken soonest to ensure the properties are not left to deteriorate."

Musa Alhassan Tsafe Kizara said:

"This is serious Hope he will honourably respond and explain to EFCC where he got such a huge amount of money."

Ahmad Mudi Guda said:

"This is extremely commendable work by both the EFCC and the COURT. May the properties be utilized accordingly for the best interest of the Nation. May the Almighty Allah! Strengthens and guides them to uncover more and more."

EFCC detains Nigerian airline boss over alleged diversion of Hajj funds

Meanwhile, the EFCC on Monday, January 31, detained Muneer Bankole, the chief executive officer of an airline.

Bankole is being held at the headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja for allegedly diverting hajj funds.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman confirmed the arrest of the airline boss but remained silent on if he spent the night at the commission.

Source: Legit.ng