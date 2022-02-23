An APC presidential aspirant, Governor David Umahi has paid a crucial visit to prominent peronalities ahead of 2023

The governor's special assistant on media and publicity, Francis Nwaze, made this known on Wednesday, February 23

The southeast governor is one of the APC members hoping to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023

Ebonyi state governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, February 23, met with a few personalities in Abuja.

Francis Nwaze, the special assistant to the governor on media and publicity, in a statement made available to Legit.ng said Umahi, met the former president of the Senate of Nigeria, Chief Ken Nnamani.

Others are chairman of Kazte Engineering, Sir Emeka Offor and partner, Greenfield Chambers, Chief Emeka Obegolu.

Meanwhile, the presidential hopeful on Wednesday was also received by the chief executive officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum; Engr. Arthur Eze in Abuja.

Recall that Umahi declared his intention to contest for president in 2023 on the platform of the ruling APC.

Group commends APC for rescheduling national convention, endorses Umahi for 2023

In a previous report by Legit.ng, a group operating under the aegis of Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum has insisted on equity and fairness as means of strengthening the party for its acceptability in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Tuesday, February 22 in Abuja, chairman of the group, Hon. Suleiman Liba said it was important for the APC to strictly allow internal democracy to minimize those issues that may put the party at risk.

Liba also said that the group is throwing its weight behind the candidature of Umahi for president as it reflects the wishes of the people, especially from the north where we carried out a very successful consultation.

