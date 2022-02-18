The Peoples Democratic Party in Niger has become stronger as it receives new defectors from the All Progressives Congress

Another round of defection has hit the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state as the brother of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bello's younger brother, Aminu, a popular politician in Niger North, Abubakar Buhari, and many others dumped the party for the main opposition

The governor’s younger brother, Aliyu from Kontagora Central ward and Buhari have already obtained their PDP membership cards.

While presenting the PDP membership cards to them, the Ward Chairman, Kontagora Central, Umar Hassan, said: “The incompetence, clueless and ineptitude of the APC obvious for all to see”.

In his remarks, Zonal Chairman (Niger North), Yahaya Abdullahi Ability welcomed the duo and their followers charging them to work towards the PDP’s development and success.

“Both of you are welcome, we also welcome all of you who have decided to join the PDP. Make sure you study the party’s constitution and work hard for the development of the party,” he said.

