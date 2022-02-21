Global site navigation

Local editions

E-money At 40: APC Presidential Aspirant Spotted In Photos With Obi Cubana, Davido, Others
Politics

E-money At 40: APC Presidential Aspirant Spotted In Photos With Obi Cubana, Davido, Others

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

The chief whip of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Saturday, February 19, attended the 40th birthday of Chief Emeka Okonkwo (a.k.a. E-Money).

Your support matters. Sustain independent journalism in Nigeria – contribute to Legit.ng.

Via Facebook on Sunday, February 20, the former governor of Abia state disclosed that he was one of the special guests at the lavish party which is still stirring reactions on social media.

Senator Kalu who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said he even chaired the ceremony.

Kalu and E-Money
Kalu was seen with Davido, Peruzzi and Obi Cubana (Photo: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)
Source: Facebook

In some of the photos the APC ex-governor shared on Facebook, he was spotted with top Nigerian celebrities like Davido, Obi Cubana, and Peruzzi.

He stated:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Pictorial excerpts of yesterday 40th birthday celebration of Chief Emeka Okonkwo."

Read also

2023: CAN makes case for why a Christian should emerge as Buhari’s successor

In an earlier post, he said:

"Set to chair the 40th birthday celebration of my brother Chief Emeka Okonkwo (E-Money ) holding in Lagos tonight."

E-money at 40: Guests wowed as billionaire arrives birthday party in Rolls Royce from underground compartment

Earlier, E-money bragged that his 40th birthday party would be a movie, and the event was nothing short of that.

As expected, his billionaire friends, celebrities, as well as royalty turned up to celebrate with him in grand style.

E-money made a grand entrance with his arrival at the party as he was conveyed into the venue in a Rolls Royce.

Not only did he come in the expensive vehicle, but he showed up in the middle of the party via an underground space with his wife and sons.

Everybody at the party whipped out their phones as they struggled to catch a glimpse of the awe-inspiring moment.

Read also

Money rents the air as Obi Cubana, Davido, Oba Elegushi, others storm E-money's 40th birthday party

Nigerians react

so_chima_:

"Shey all these things no go matter for heaven."

alainmaguire7318:

"This is one in class nobody has ever done such birthday in Nigeria, God bless you more I respect you henceforth from today Happy birthday emoney ❤️"

topkakes__n_drinks:

"Money stop nonsense."

claudiuss0001:

"Money is good Long Life E-money."

godschild_spin234:

"Wow wow this is beautiful and lovely."

uncle_jaystudio:

"God punish poverty."

nessavee7: "He is 40 I am 26 so he is definitely not my mate."

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel