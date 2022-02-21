The chief whip of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Saturday, February 19, attended the 40th birthday of Chief Emeka Okonkwo (a.k.a. E-Money).

Via Facebook on Sunday, February 20, the former governor of Abia state disclosed that he was one of the special guests at the lavish party which is still stirring reactions on social media.

Senator Kalu who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said he even chaired the ceremony.

Kalu was seen with Davido, Peruzzi and Obi Cubana (Photo: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)

Source: Facebook

In some of the photos the APC ex-governor shared on Facebook, he was spotted with top Nigerian celebrities like Davido, Obi Cubana, and Peruzzi.

He stated:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Pictorial excerpts of yesterday 40th birthday celebration of Chief Emeka Okonkwo."

In an earlier post, he said:

"Set to chair the 40th birthday celebration of my brother Chief Emeka Okonkwo (E-Money ) holding in Lagos tonight."

E-money at 40: Guests wowed as billionaire arrives birthday party in Rolls Royce from underground compartment

Earlier, E-money bragged that his 40th birthday party would be a movie, and the event was nothing short of that.

As expected, his billionaire friends, celebrities, as well as royalty turned up to celebrate with him in grand style.

E-money made a grand entrance with his arrival at the party as he was conveyed into the venue in a Rolls Royce.

Not only did he come in the expensive vehicle, but he showed up in the middle of the party via an underground space with his wife and sons.

Everybody at the party whipped out their phones as they struggled to catch a glimpse of the awe-inspiring moment.

Nigerians react

so_chima_:

"Shey all these things no go matter for heaven."

alainmaguire7318:

"This is one in class nobody has ever done such birthday in Nigeria, God bless you more I respect you henceforth from today Happy birthday emoney ❤️"

topkakes__n_drinks:

"Money stop nonsense."

claudiuss0001:

"Money is good Long Life E-money."

godschild_spin234:

"Wow wow this is beautiful and lovely."

uncle_jaystudio:

"God punish poverty."

nessavee7: "He is 40 I am 26 so he is definitely not my mate."

Source: Legit.ng