Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC is more than ready to give the 2023 presidential battle his best shot

In fact, the former governor of Lagos state on Sunday, February 20, vowed that he will fight dirty come 2023 if the need arises

Tinubu said this during his visit to the Olubadan-designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun, who received him at his Alarere house in Oyo on Sunday

Ibadan, Oyo - A former Lagos governor and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that he is ready to do whatever it takes to become president in 2023.

Tinubu, during his visit to the Olubadan-designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun, at his Alarere residence in Ibadan, Oyo on Sunday, February 20, affirmed that no amount of intimidation from anyone can deter him from achieving his presidential aspiration, Leadership reports.

Tinubu said he is willing to fight to become president in 2023 (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Added to this, Jagaban speaking in clear terms noted that he will fight dirty with his enemies on the way to the presidential seat.

In a report by Vanguard, he was quoted to have said:

“I am out to become president of Nigeria. No intimidation, no blackmail can stop me. I have read about a Greek philosopher that if you want to fight a pig, you must be ready to be smeared and I’m ready to be dirty.”

Tinubu who came with members of his support group told Balogun that he came to the state to get his prayers and blessings as he forges ahead with his nationwide consultations.

The APC national leader also used the avenue to congratulate the newly-crowned monarch and expressed certainty that he will use his wisdom and experience in education, politics, and leadership to give the ancient city a new chapter of development.

In a similar development, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III who also received Tinubu at his palace prayed for him and called on Yoruba ancestors to make him victorious in his dream to become Nigeria's next leader.

The paramount southwest monarch said as reported by The Nation:

“If I check my list now, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the first presidential aspirant to visit me.

“All you the chiefs and traditional rulers, you have heard what our visitor said. He said our prayers are needed. All the ancestors in Yoruba land get up and assist your son.”

Tinubu addresses Yemi Osinbajo's alleged interest in 2023 presidency

Meanwhile, Tinubu had declined comment on the alleged presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

On Monday, January, 10, the former governor of Lagos state told newsmen that he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his intention to run for president in 2023.

Tinubu made the disclosure shortly after a closed-door meeting with the president.

