Jordan Beckham’s biography: age, height, parents, net worth

Jordan Beckham is a popular American TikTok and Instagram star. She is also an up-and-coming entrepreneur, with her own fashion line called 224Clothing.

Jordan Beckham in a white casual outfit. Photo: @jordanbeckham

Source: Instagram

Jordan Beckham accumulated a significant social media following from her lip-sync videos and photos. Read on to discover details about her age, height, parents, net worth, and more.

Jordan Beckham's bio

She is a famous TikToker, Instagram model and influencer, and YouTuber. Where is Jordan Beckham from? Her birthplace is Jacksonville, Florida, United States of America.

Where does Jordan Beckham live? She was raised in Jacksonville and resides in Florida to date. When she was 16, she relocated to Las Vegas. However, she moved back home late last year. Her nationality is American, and her ethnicity is white.

Jordan Beckham in a green FashionNova outfit. Photo @jordanbeckham

Source: Instagram

How old is Jordan Beckham?

Jordan Beckham's age is 17 years as of January 2022. She was born on 19 April 2004, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Who are Jordan Beckham's parents?

Jordan Beckham's parents are Anthony and Jennifer Beckham. Her father ran a business and was a minister and motivational speaker before his demise, and her mother is a homemaker. The social media star has a brother named Cole.

Recently, Jordan Beckham's family went into mourning after the online celebrity lost her father. In mid-August 2021, she shared a tribute on social media.

She said that she had a good relationship with her dad and enjoyed joking about everything with him. His cause of death was COVID-related pneumonia.

Is Jordan Beckham related to David Beckham?

Although she has the same surname as the former professional footballer, the TikToker is not related to him.

Educational background

The online sensation went to Oceanway Middle School in Florida and was very active in extracurricular activities. She is yet to disclose her college plans.

How did Jordan Beckham get famous?

The social media star was introduced to social media by her brother. She created an eponymous YouTube channel when she was 13. However, she did not upload any content for a while. Today, she has over 136k subscribers on the platform. She does different types of videos, including question and answer, challenges, make-up tutorials, and day-in-the-life vlogs.

Later, she created a TikTok account and attracted people's attention by posting lip-sync videos. She also posted content related to beauty and fashion and now has over 3.8 million followers.

The famous TikToker also has an Instagram account with over 638k followers. Due to her significant fan base, brands have approached her for influencer jobs, so she endorses products on the platform.

Besides social media, the teenager makes money from her own brand of clothing titled 224Clothing. The line includes tops, bottoms, loungewear, activewear, dresses, jewellery and more.

Jordan Beckham in a strapless maxi dress. Photo: @jordanbeckham

Source: Instagram

What is Jordan Beckham's net worth?

It is alleged that the social media influencer is worth $400,000. However, there is no official communication about her net worth.

Who is Jordan Beckham dating?

The TikTok celebrity is in a relationship with Garrison Hatley, a fellow TikToker. They have been together since 2020.

How tall is Jordan Beckham?

Jordan Beckham's height is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres. She weighs about 99 pounds or 45 kilograms.

Jordan Beckham is an Instagram star, YouTube content creator, and TikToker. She uses her platform to promote various brands, including her own.

