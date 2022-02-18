Weeks after endorsing former Senate president Saraki, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has also encouraged an APC presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, to pursue his ambition

IBB, a former military president, said he is a believer in the capacity of the youth to take over governance and address Nigeria's challenges

Afer meeting with the former military leader in Minna, Niger state, Garba revealed to newsmen the purpose of his visit

Minna, Niger state - Nigeria's former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has encouraged Adamu Garba, a 40-year-old APC presidential aspirant, to go ahead with his ambition.

Babangida issued the words of encouragement when Garba visited him at his Hilltop Residence in Minna, the Niger state capital, on Thursday, February 17, The Nation reported.

Adamu Garba, an APC presidential aspirant, meets former military president Ibrahim Babangida in Minna, Niger state. Photo credit: Adamu Garba II

The elder statesman hailed Garba's bravery, noting that he always believed in the potential of the youth to take over power and address the realities of global challenges.

He restated his support and stand for the election of a young president in the 2023 general election, adding that the youths share the vision of Nigeria’s founding fathers to actualise the nation’s dreams.

He said:

“You are the guys who are going to make sure that the vision for Nigeria that our founding fathers believed is realizable. I have always believed in our potentials.”

2023: The next step to take, IBB advises Garba

Further advising Garba not to drop his ambition, IBB as he is fondly called, told the APC presidential aspirant to mobilise people of like-minds.

His words:

“All you need to do now is to go out there and mobilise people of like-minds and age groups. A lot of us, when we entered politics and governance, were about the same age as you.”

Why I visited IBB, APC presidential aspirant Garba speaks

After the meeting with the former military leader, Garba said he was in Minna to notify him of his intention to run for the office of the president in 2023 elections.

He added that the purpose of the visit was also to seek Babangida’s blessings, guidance and support.

Garba promised to prioritise the country’s economic development and reform the civil service for effective and efficient service delivery, among other programmes if elected.

