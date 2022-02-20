Investigations by NDLEA has shown that Abba Kyari and his team failed to disclose N3 billion worth of Tramadol seized in Lagos

The NDLEA's investigation said Kyari had learnt about the importation of the drug by an individual who claimed to be a pharmacist

The team were said to have stormed the warehouse where the drug was stored but never reported their discovery to the NDLEA

There seems to be more trouble looming for the suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, as investigations by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) take a different turn.

Vanguard reports that the agency had in a fresh phase of the investigation launched revealed an undisclosed seizure of a large consignment of Tramadol, an illegal drug in Lagos.

It was gathered that the alleged seizure of the item by a team led by the embattled police officer was never disclosed to the agency.

An investigation has shown that Kyari and his team failed to disclose a consignment of seized Tramadol Photo: Abba Kyari

The report also said that Kyari allies are also worried as the fresh probe might link more illegalities to the team led by the suspended DCP.

Sources at the NDLEA said that Kyari's team has been linked to the alleged seizure of a large consignment of Tramadol in a warehouse in the Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos.

Undisclosed N3 billion worth of Tramadol

The sources said also said that the seized consignment which was worth N3 billion was imported into Nigeria by a yet to be named individual who claimed to be a pharmacist.

Investigations showed that the Intelligence Response Team led by Kyari got wind of the consignment and closed in on the importers at their warehouse where the drug was stored.

After seizing the goods, Kyari and his team failed to inform the NDLEA of the development.

The source said:

“What this means is that the IRT may have sold the consignment of Tramadol to a cartel after storming the Amuwo Odofin warehouse and seizing the Tramadol."

“We have launched a probe into the case with a view to getting to the root of the matter."

