A former minister of water resources, Sarah Ochekpe has been sentenced to three months imprisonment alongside two others

The two others were, former PDP chairman in Plateau state Raymond Dabo and Evangelist Leo-Sunday Jatau, Coordinator of the President Goodluck Jonathan campaign in 2015

Meanwhile, the trio was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering

Jos, Plateau - The Federal High Court sitting in Jos, has sentenced a former minister of water resources, Sarah Ochekpe as well as Raymond Dabo and Evangelist Leo Sunday Jitung to three-month imprisonment each.

The Nation reports that the three defendants had been standing trial for four years on charges bordering on conspiracy and money laundering, amounting to over N450 million.

Ochekpe, who served as a minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan, was sentenced alongside a former chairman of the People Democratic Party in Plateau state, Dabo, and the Plateau State Coordinator of Jonathan Campaign Organization, Jitong.

Sarah Ochekpe served as a minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan and championed huge girl-child projects. Photo credit: pressreader.com

The trio had been standing trial since 2018 brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), The Punch added.

The sentence however has an option of a fine of N1m.

