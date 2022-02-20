Nigeria's anti-drug agency has arrested a member of a counterfeit syndicate who wanted to steal N2.7 billion from the economy

Abdulmumin Maikasuwa was arreted as ferried the fake dollars from Lagos to Abuja from Lagos was transferred to Abaji Okene, Kogi State.

The EFCC has also docked a staff of the Federal Inland Revenue, Aminu Sidi Garunbaba for receiving over N300 million for travel allowance and never travelled

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a man with a fake $4.7 million who intends to introduce them into circulation.

According to the NDLEA, the syndicate tried to steal about N2.7 billion from the economy by putting the fake dollars into circulation.

NDLEA nabs man for attempting put fake dollars into circulation

Intercerpted in Abuja for counterfeiting

The drug agency said they intercepted the consignment that the syndicate sent from Lagos to Abuja in Abaji area of the Federal Capital Territory in the early hours of Friday, February 18, 2022, according to a report by the BBC.

The NDLEA said the primary suspect, Abdulmumin Maikasuwa was arrested in Okene, Kogi State with counterfeit dollars.

EFCC docks man for receiving over N300m in travel allowance and not travel

Similarly, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC said a staff of the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS), Aminu Sidi Garunbaba received over N300 million in travel allowance and never made any trip between 2017 and 2018.

The EFCC, through its lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho brought an application in accordance with Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act of 2006.

The Anti-graft agency obtained an interim forfeiture of two properties worth about N104 million to the court which belongs to Aminu Sidi Garunbaba, a staff of the Federal Inland Revenue.

The presiding judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja division granted the order on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, as he ruled on the application

Abba Kyari after NDLEA declared him wanted

Legit.ng has reported that the suspended Head of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, has been arrested by the Nigerian police.

A statement released by the spokesman of the police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, indicates that the senior police officer was arrested alongside four other police officers on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Kyari was arrested hours after National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) declared he wanted over alleged drug links.

